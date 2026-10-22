Suspecting Affair, Bihar Man Kills Wife, Dumps Body In Bengaluru Drain

Bengaluru police arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly murdering his wife and dumping her body in a stormwater drain.

The victim, Ruksana, 25, was allegedly killed on October 10, while her body was discovered in the drain on October 13.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Irfaj, 22, and Ruksana were natives of Bihar and had married around a year ago. Ruksana had been married previously and had a child from her earlier marriage, but had separated from her first husband.

The couple reportedly fell in love while selling balloons in Bihar. Around six months ago, they moved to Bengaluru, where Irfaj began working at a garment factory. Ruksana was also employed, but the couple frequently quarrelled.

Irfaj suspected Ruksana of having an extramarital relationship, allegedly accusing her of frequently talking to someone over the phone. The dispute reportedly escalated on October 10, when the accused allegedly picked up a stone and attacked her, killing her. He then allegedly stuffed a piece of cloth into her mouth.

Body Transported On A Stolen Bike

After the murder, Irfaj allegedly broke the handle lock of an unidentified person's motorcycle to transport the body. He placed the body inside a bag positioned between the motorcycle's handles and pushed the vehicle to the drainage, where he allegedly dumped the body before returning.

On October 13, police discovered the body wrapped in a plastic cover in the Gopalapura drainage. The victim's mouth had allegedly been stuffed with cloth.

Initially, investigators had no clear leads, and the woman's identity could not be established. Magadi Road police formed more than 10 teams and conducted door-to-door inquiries while gathering information about missing persons.

During the investigation, local residents informed the police that a woman married to a man living in Gopalapura had gone missing. Acting on this information, police questioned Irfaj.

The accused allegedly told investigators that his wife had returned to their native place in Bihar and was not using her mobile phone. Police grew suspicious and took him into custody for further questioning, during which he allegedly confessed to the murder.

The accused has been arrested, and further investigation is underway.