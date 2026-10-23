DK Shivakumar's 'Sting Op Using Meta Glasses' Charge Against Industrialist

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has alleged that an attempt was made to carry out a sting operation on him and Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan, both Congress leaders, but not on chief ministers belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies. His remarks in an interview with Kannada broadcaster Asianet Suvarna News have added a fresh twist to the political controversy surrounding alleged sting operations in Karnataka.

Shivakumar claimed that an industrialist who came to meet him was wearing Meta smart glasses, raising his suspicions about a possible attempt to record their conversation. He said he subsequently asked officials to gather information about the visitor's background, movements and meetings with other political leaders.

The allegations come amid an escalating political row over purported sting-operation videos linked to former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, with the Congress and opposition parties trading accusations over who was behind the recordings and their political motives.

Asked why no action had been taken against those who allegedly attempted to trap him, Shivakumar said the authorities had taken precautionary measures but were not disclosing the details.

"Who said action wasn't sought? You just don't know, that's all. We are not disclosing it, that's all. We have taken all precautionary measures," the Karnataka Chief Minister said in the interview.

Recounting the alleged incident, Shivakumar said an industrialist had secured an appointment through officials and initially discussed business matters with him. However, the visitor later shifted the conversation towards politics, speaking about booth-level strategies and political developments.

The change in the nature of the conversation, coupled with the Meta smart glasses worn by the visitor, made Shivakumar suspicious. He said he asked his officials to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the industrialist's background.

According to Shivakumar, the information he received suggested that the visitor had worn the same Meta glasses during a meeting with Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan but had not worn them while meeting Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and a Union minister.

"He wore the Meta glasses only when he came to me and Satheesan," Shivakumar alleged.

However, he did not identify the industrialist or provide publicly verifiable evidence during the interview to establish that a recording attempt had taken place.

Shivakumar also said he had received information about people who could potentially be involved in such activities. He added that he had cautioned his Cabinet colleagues against attempts to entrap them through their personal assistants, phone calls or other means.

"As the head of the government, which is like a family, I have to tell the Cabinet ministers to be conscious and not get fooled," he said.

Siddaramaiah Calls Sting Operation Case 'False'

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has described the case as false and said he had filed a complaint to bring the matter to public attention.

Siddaramaiah said he had served as Chief Minister for eight years and had not witnessed such incidents in the past, but alleged that the situation had changed.

"I was Chief Minister for eight years. In the past, nothing like this happened, but now it is happening. I have filed a complaint so that people should know that this is a false case," Siddaramaiah said.

He further asserted that he was no longer in a position to be blackmailed, adding that he had not been blackmailed even when he held power.

"I have no power now to be blackmailed. In the past, when I was in power, I wasn't blackmailed," he said.