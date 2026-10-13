On Viral Rahul Gandhi Video, BJP's 'Arrogance' Attack, DK Shivakumar's Reply

A video of a crushing, jostling crowd around Rahul Gandhi during Monday's Oppositio Protests in Delhi has provided the BJP with another opportunity to slam the Congress. Key leaders of the BJP have posted sharp remarks on X, accusing the Leader of the Opposition of arrogance. The video shows Gandhi pushing past a few people, one of whom was Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. The BJP leaders called it a great insult to Karnataka.

Shivakumar pointed out that a 10-secod video does not convey the full situation. "Shri @RahulGandhi, out of concern for my safety, advised me to return to the vehicle and be cautious. That is the bond we share - one rooted in trust, affection and family. A 10-second video cannot tell the whole story. Let us not lose sight of the real issue: Vote Chori and the fight to safeguard every Indian's right to vote," his post read.

"Our Fight Is for Democracy, Not Distractions," he wrote, hinting that the BJP allegations are an effort to divert attention from the issue the Opposition is out to highlight --- the call for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision of voter lists. .

Among the first to post the jostling video on X was the Assam Chief Minister. Himanta Biswa Sarma, who jumped from the Congress to the BJP and made no secret of the reason, posted on X: "In 2015, I refused to swallow humiliation, as a proud Assamese. God was kind to me".

"The Chief Minister of Karnataka is not just an individual. He is a constitutional office, and the face of a State with a glorious history, a rich culture and deep pride. Will he bow to this public humiliation?" the post read.

"'Reinvention' can't hide arrogance. Change the mask all you like; the face beneath stays the same," he added.

The other strong critic was Tejasvi Surya, who wrote "If arrogance of inherited privilege, passed down generations, had a face, it would look like this".

"From Rajiv Gandhi unceremoniously announcing Veerendra Patil's removal as Karnataka CM at an airport to Rahul Gandhi pulling @DKShivakumar by his kurta in the middle of a road, the Congress dynasty's sense of entitlement remains unchanged," he added.

"Politics aside, @CMofKarnataka DK Shivakumar represents Karnataka. Such public humiliation is an insult to the dignity of 7 crore Kannadigas. Rahul Gandhi holds no executive office or constitutional authority over Karnataka's elected leadership, yet his conduct raises questions about the deference expected towards the Congress high command," he added.

The Congress and Rahul Gandhi are yet to respond to the matter