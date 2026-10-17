Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Updates: A stampede-like situation broke out at a Durga Puja pandal in North Kolkata on Saturday, leaving at least 17 dead and several people injured. West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Health Minister Saradwat Mukherjee and senior officials rushed to take stock of the situation.

"Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the stampede at the Chore Bagan Puja Pandal. I pray to Maa Durga for the speedy recovery of all those injured and for strength and courage for their families during this difficult time," former chief minister Mamata Banerjee wrote on X.

State government Helpline numbers: 1800-345-5678 and 033-22141310.

Here Are The Updates On The North Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede: