Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Updates: A stampede-like situation broke out at a Durga Puja pandal in North Kolkata on Saturday, leaving at least 17 dead and several people injured. West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Health Minister Saradwat Mukherjee and senior officials rushed to take stock of the situation.
"Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the stampede at the Chore Bagan Puja Pandal. I pray to Maa Durga for the speedy recovery of all those injured and for strength and courage for their families during this difficult time," former chief minister Mamata Banerjee wrote on X.
State government Helpline numbers: 1800-345-5678 and 033-22141310.
Here Are The Updates On The North Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede:
Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Updates: 17 Dead, 25 Injured
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who rushed to the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital following the incident, confirmed that 17 people were brought dead and 25 others were injured, with one person currently in critical condition.
According to the Chief Minister, an announcement made by the organisers of the community Durga Puja at Chorbagan off Chittaranjan Avenue led to a sudden rush among revellers, triggering the tragic incident.
Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Updates: President Expresses Deep Condolences Over Kolkata Pandal Tragedy
"The news of the deaths of people at Durga Puja pandals in Kolkata is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families. I pray for the swift recovery of those who have been injured," President Droupadi Murmu said.
Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Updates: Mallikarjun Kharge Urges Thorough Investigation
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic stampede at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata.
Deeply anguished by the tragic stampede at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata, which has claimed several precious lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured. I urge the West Bengal Government to ensure immediate rescue and medical assistance, adequate compensation to the families of the deceased and the injured, and a thorough investigation to prevent such tragedies in the future. I appeal to all Congress leaders and workers to extend every possible assistance to those affected during this difficult hour.— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) October 17, 2026
Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Updates: Abhishek Banerjee Condemns Tragedy, Extends Condolences
FIRST IN MY BLOODLINE! Shame on @KolkataPolice, @WBPolice and @SuvenduWB. May Maa Durga grant strength and solace to the grieving families and bless all those injured with a swift and complete recovery. #DurgaPuja2026 #chorebagan— Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) October 17, 2026
Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Updates: Prime Minister Announces Aid For Victims' Families And Injured
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced financial assistance from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for those affected by the tragic stampede at the Kolkata Durga Puja pandal. Compensation of Rs 2 lakh will be provided to the next of kin of each individual who lost their life in the incident, while those injured will receive Rs. 50,000.
Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Expresses Condolences
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the devastating stampede at the Kolkata Durga Puja pandal, offering condolences and assuring support.
The stampede in Kolkata is extremely distressing. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected: PM @narendramodi— PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 17, 2026
Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Updates: Amit Shah Postpones West Bengal Schedule, To Visit Injured In Hospital
Expressing his grief and extending condolences to the bereaved families, Shah posted on X, "I am postponing all my scheduled programmes in West Bengal tomorrow to visit the injured in the hospital. I pray to Ma Durga that all the injured individuals recover swiftly.
अभी-अभी कोलकाता के चोरबागान सार्वजनिक दुर्गा पूजा पंडाल में हुई भगदड़ का अत्यंत दु:खद समाचार मिला। इस संबंध में मुख्यमंत्री श्री शुभेंदु अधिकारी जी से बात की। इस हादसे में जान गँवाने वाले श्रद्धालुओं की आत्मा की शांति की प्रार्थना करता हूँ और परिवारजनों के प्रति संवेदनाएँ व्यक्त करता हूँ। प्रशासन द्वारा घायलों को हर संभव चिकित्सा सुविधा उपलब्ध करवाई जा रही है। पश्चिम बंगाल के अपने कल के सभी कार्यक्रम स्थगित कर अस्पताल जाकर घायलों से मिलूँगा। माँ दुर्गा से सभी घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की प्रार्थना करता हूँ।— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 17, 2026
Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Updates: Tejashwi Yadav Expresses Grief Over Tragic Incident
कोलकाता के दुर्गा पूजा पंडाल में भगदड़ की हृदयविदारक घटना में 17 मौतों की खबर से मन व्यथित है। इस हादसे में अपने प्रियजनों को खोने वाले परिवारों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं हैं। ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत आत्माओं को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान, शोकाकुल परिजनों को दुखद घड़ी में संबल दें तथा घायलों को शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ प्रदान करें।— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) October 17, 2026
Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Updates: Chorebagan Sarbojanin Puja Is 91 Years Old
Chorebagan Sarbojanin is a prominent neighbourhood community puja located in the Hatibagan and Beadon Street area of North Kolkata. Situated near the Ram Mandir on Muktaram Babu Street, this historic celebration in central-north Kolkata is currently in its 91st year.
Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Updates: West Bengal Government Launches Toll-Free Helpline
Following the tragic stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in North Kolkata, the West Bengal government has launched a dedicated toll-free helpline. Citizens seeking information regarding the accident can call 1800-345-5678.
Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Updates: 13 Women Among 17 Dead
Authorities have confirmed that out of the 17 lives lost in the tragic stampede at the Chor Bagan Puja Pandal, 13 are women, 3 are men, and 1 is a child, as rescue and relief operations continue at the site.
Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Updates: Governor Ravi Expresses Condolences
Deeply saddened by the loss of precious lives in the stampede at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Praying for the swift recovery of the injured. - Governor Ravi #Stampede #Kolkata #GovernorRavi #LokBhavan @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @MIB_India @PIB_India @PIBKolkata @DDNewslive @airnewsalerts @ANI @PTI_News— Lok Bhavan, West Bengal (@lokbhavan_wb) October 17, 2026
Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Updates: Eyewitness Recounts Narrow Exits, Lack of Lighting
Kolkata, West Bengal: Following reports of a stampede-like situation at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal, an eye witness says, "...The entrance was very narrow, and the exit gate was also narrow. There was no lighting in the area....My daughter and grand daughter is hospitalized..."— IANS (@ians_india) October 17, 2026
Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Updates: Police Releases Official Statement
Kolkata Police confirmed that a stampede occurred at around 19:40 hrs on October 17 at the exit gate of the Sarada Park (Chor Bagan) Puja Pandal due to heavy crowds during the rain. Around 35 people have been taken to Medical College Hospital (MCH) following the incident, with reinforcements from the Control Room, Fire Brigade, DMG team, and ambulances deployed to the scene, and the pandal has now been closed to visitors.
Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Updates: Kunal Ghosh Urges Administration to Prioritise Rescue
.@SuvenduWB @KolkataPolice চোরবাগান পুজোয় ভয়ঙ্কর দুর্ঘটনা। উদ্বেগজনক খবর আসছে। প্রশাসন অবিলম্বে সর্বোচ্চ গুরুত্ব দিয়ে দেখুন। আমরা খবর রাখছি। মিডিয়াকে সঠিক খবর প্রচারে যেন বাধা দেওয়া না হয়। তবে এলাকা ফাঁকা করতে সাহায্য করুন। দর্শকরা এখন ওদিকে যাবেন না। ভুল খবরে আতঙ্ক ছড়াবেন না। আবার ঘটনা চাপতে গিয়ে যেন উল্টো সমস্যা না হয়। মেডিকেল কলেজে অবিলম্বে জরুরী বিভাগে ডাক্তার ও কর্মী বাড়ানো হোক।— Kunal Ghosh (@KunalGhoshAgain) October 17, 2026
Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Updates: 17 Killed, Several Injured
A stampede at the Chore Bagan Puja Pandal in Kolkata has left at least 17 people dead and several others injured.
Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Updates: Suvendu Adhikari Rushes To Hospital
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Health Minister Saradwat Mukherjee, and senior government officials immediately rushed to the hospital to oversee rescue efforts and monitor the condition of the injured.
Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Updates: Mamata Banerjee Expresses Condolences
"Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the stampede at the Chore Bagan Puja Pandal. I pray to Maa Durga for the speedy recovery of all those injured and for strength and courage for their families during this difficult time," former chief minister Mamata Banerjee wrote on X.