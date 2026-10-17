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Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Updates: A stampede-like situation broke out at a Durga Puja pandal in North Kolkata on Saturday, leaving at least 17 dead and several people injured. West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Health Minister Saradwat Mukherjee and senior officials rushed to take stock of the situation.

"Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the stampede at the Chore Bagan Puja Pandal. I pray to Maa Durga for the speedy recovery of all those injured and for strength and courage for their families during this difficult time," former chief minister Mamata Banerjee wrote on X.

State government Helpline numbers: 1800-345-5678 and 033-22141310.

Here Are The Updates On The North Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede:

Oct 17, 2026 23:18 (IST)
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Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Updates: 17 Dead, 25 Injured

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who rushed to the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital following the incident, confirmed that 17 people were brought dead and 25 others were injured, with one person currently in critical condition.

According to the Chief Minister, an announcement made by the organisers of the community Durga Puja at Chorbagan off Chittaranjan Avenue led to a sudden rush among revellers, triggering the tragic incident.

Oct 17, 2026 23:10 (IST)
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Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Updates: President Expresses Deep Condolences Over Kolkata Pandal Tragedy

"The news of the deaths of people at Durga Puja pandals in Kolkata is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families. I pray for the swift recovery of those who have been injured," President Droupadi Murmu said.

Oct 17, 2026 23:08 (IST)
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Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Updates: Mallikarjun Kharge Urges Thorough Investigation

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic stampede at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata.

Oct 17, 2026 22:59 (IST)
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Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Updates: Abhishek Banerjee Condemns Tragedy, Extends Condolences

Oct 17, 2026 22:54 (IST)
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Rain, Narrow Exit, Weekend Rush: Witnesses Recount Kolkata Pandal Stampede

Oct 17, 2026 22:54 (IST)
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Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede: What We Know So Far

Oct 17, 2026 22:53 (IST)
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Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Updates: Prime Minister Announces Aid For Victims' Families And Injured

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced financial assistance from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for those affected by the tragic stampede at the Kolkata Durga Puja pandal. Compensation of Rs 2 lakh will be provided to the next of kin of each individual who lost their life in the incident, while those injured will receive Rs. 50,000.

Oct 17, 2026 23:18 (IST)
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Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Expresses Condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the devastating stampede at the Kolkata Durga Puja pandal, offering condolences and assuring support.

Oct 17, 2026 22:43 (IST)
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Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Updates: Amit Shah Postpones West Bengal Schedule, To Visit Injured In Hospital

Expressing his grief and extending condolences to the bereaved families, Shah posted on X, "I am postponing all my scheduled programmes in West Bengal tomorrow to visit the injured in the hospital. I pray to Ma Durga that all the injured individuals recover swiftly.

Oct 17, 2026 22:41 (IST)
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Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Updates: Tejashwi Yadav Expresses Grief Over Tragic Incident

Oct 17, 2026 22:39 (IST)
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Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Updates: Chorebagan Sarbojanin Puja Is 91 Years Old

Chorebagan Sarbojanin is a prominent neighbourhood community puja located in the Hatibagan and Beadon Street area of North Kolkata. Situated near the Ram Mandir on Muktaram Babu Street, this historic celebration in central-north Kolkata is currently in its 91st year.

Oct 17, 2026 22:37 (IST)
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Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Updates: West Bengal Government Launches Toll-Free Helpline

Following the tragic stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in North Kolkata, the West Bengal government has launched a dedicated toll-free helpline. Citizens seeking information regarding the accident can call 1800-345-5678.

Oct 17, 2026 22:35 (IST)
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Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Updates: 13 Women Among 17 Dead

Authorities have confirmed that out of the 17 lives lost in the tragic stampede at the Chor Bagan Puja Pandal, 13 are women, 3 are men, and 1 is a child, as rescue and relief operations continue at the site.

Oct 17, 2026 22:12 (IST)
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Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Updates: Governor Ravi Expresses Condolences

Oct 17, 2026 22:10 (IST)
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Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Updates: Eyewitness Recounts Narrow Exits, Lack of Lighting

Oct 17, 2026 22:07 (IST)
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Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Updates: Police Releases Official Statement

Kolkata Police confirmed that a stampede occurred at around 19:40 hrs on October 17 at the exit gate of the Sarada Park (Chor Bagan) Puja Pandal due to heavy crowds during the rain. Around 35 people have been taken to Medical College Hospital (MCH) following the incident, with reinforcements from the Control Room, Fire Brigade, DMG team, and ambulances deployed to the scene, and the pandal has now been closed to visitors.

Oct 17, 2026 22:01 (IST)
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Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Updates: Kunal Ghosh Urges Administration to Prioritise Rescue

Oct 17, 2026 21:58 (IST)
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Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Updates: 17 Killed, Several Injured

A stampede at the Chore Bagan Puja Pandal in Kolkata has left at least 17 people dead and several others injured.

Oct 17, 2026 21:58 (IST)
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Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Updates: Suvendu Adhikari Rushes To Hospital

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Health Minister Saradwat Mukherjee, and senior government officials immediately rushed to the hospital to oversee rescue efforts and monitor the condition of the injured.

Oct 17, 2026 21:54 (IST)
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Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Updates: Mamata Banerjee Expresses Condolences

"Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the stampede at the Chore Bagan Puja Pandal. I pray to Maa Durga for the speedy recovery of all those injured and for strength and courage for their families during this difficult time," former chief minister Mamata Banerjee wrote on X.

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