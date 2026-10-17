Darkness, Rush, And An Announcement: What We Know About Kolkata Stampede

A combination of rain, a massive crowd and narrow entry and exit gates proved deadly for visitors at a Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata on Saturday evening, killing 17 people and leaving at least 15 others injured. The dead include 13 women and a child, and the West Bengal chief minister suggested an announcement may have also played a role in the tragedy.

The Kolkata Police said a stampede broke out around 7.40 pm at the exit gate of the Chorebagan Sarbojanin Puja Pandal in the Girish Park Police Station area due to "heavy crowds of pandal visitors during rain". Updates here

"All injured persons were rescued and taken to MCH (Medical College and Hospital). Reinforcement from the Control Room, Fire Brigade, Kolkata Police, DMG (Disaster Management Group team and ambulances with medical teams were deployed. The Puja Pandal is now closed to visitors. As per the information received so far, around 35 people have been taken to MCH. Further details are awaited," the police said in a statement.

READ | 13 Women, 1 Child Among 17 Killed In Kolkata Durga Puja Pandal Stampede

A man, whose daughter and granddaughter were among those taken to the hospital, told news agency IANS, "The entrance was very narrow, and the exit gate was also narrow. There was no lighting in the area."

"At the entrance, there was a 1.5-hour-long queue. Since it was raining, people were in a hurry to get in. The area was very narrow. It was dark. There was not a single light. Two people fell due to the darkness. There was a small girl and a boy. I also fell. I was very scared. There were many people on top of the girl and the boy. There were no police or volunteers. There was nothing," he recounted.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who rushed to the Medical College and Hospital, said an announcement by the organisers of the community Durga Puja led to the rush among the visitors, causing the "painful incident".

READ | Rain, Narrow Exit, Weekend Rush: Witnesses Recount Kolkata Puja Pandal Stampede

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the dead.

"The stampede in Kolkata is extremely distressing. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected: PM @narendramodi," the Prime Minister's Office posted.

Home Minister Amit Shah, who arrived in Kolkata on Saturday evening, expressed grief and said he was postponing all his scheduled programmes in West Bengal on Sunday to visit the injured in the hospital.

"I pray to Ma Durga that all the injured individuals recover swiftly," he posted on X.



State government helpline numbers: 1800-345-5678 and 033-22141310.