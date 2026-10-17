17 Killed After Stampede-Like Situation At Durga Puja Pandal In Kolkata

A stampede-like situation broke out at a Durga Puja pandal in North Kolkata on Saturday, leaving several people injured.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal have reached Calcutta Medical College to take stock of the situation.

According to early reports, the incident took place at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Puja pandal. The injured have been moved to the hospital.

Former Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed shock at the incident and wished the injured speedy recovery.

"Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the stampede at the Chore Bagan Puja Pandal. I pray to Maa Durga for the speedy recovery of all those injured and for strength and courage for their families during this difficult time," she wrote on X.