Man Allegedly Slits Throats Of Wife, 2 Children, Mother. Then Kills Self

The incident appeared to be linked to a family dispute, said cops

A man suspecting his wife, a constable, of having an extra-marital affair allegedly slit her throat, said Bihar police. He then slit the throats of his two children and mother, said cops, adding that he also took his own life.

The incident, which probably occurred on Monday night and came to light on Tuesday morning, was reported from Bhagalpur - some 250 km from capital Patna.

Those dead have been identified as Constable Neetu Kumari, her husband Pankaj Kumar, their two children, and Pankaj's mother. Police have not revealed the names of the three other deceased.

"Bodies of five people were found in the government quarters of a woman police officer in the police line. Out of which four people were murdered by slitting their throats," said Anand Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Bhagalpur.

"A suicide note has also been recovered which appears to be written by the woman police officer's husband in which it has been mentioned that the woman police officer had an illicit relationship with someone. A special team has been formed to investigate the incident," the cop added.

Neetu Kumari, who was serving as a constable since 2015, was living in the police lines with her family. She and Pankaj Kumar had a love marriage and were raising their two children together. Pankaj's mother also lived with them in the official quarters.

Vivekanand, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Bhagalpur range, said the incident appeared to be linked to a family dispute, which could be the primary reason behind the incident.

"The incident appears to have stemmed from ongoing marital issues between Neetu Kumari and her husband, Pankaj Kumar. Recently, their relationship had deteriorated due to Pankaj's suspicions that Neetu was involved in an extramarital affair. These suspicions led to frequent quarrels, including one in the evening before the incident. However, Neetu did not report the matter to the police," Vivekanand, who uses a single name, said.

The victims were originally from the Buxar district, and the rest of the family members have been informed, said the officials.