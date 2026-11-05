Rajasthan Man Kills Wife After Argument Over Selling Cow To Clear Debt

A man in Rajasthan's Sikar wanted to sell a cow to pay off his debts. His wife rejected the idea. This led to an argument between the couple. In a fit of rage, the man drove a pickup truck over his wife. He then went to a police station and confessed to the crime.

The man has been identified as Chunnilal Kumawat (56) and the victim, his wife, Chunki Devi (52). The incident occurred on Wednesday evening at Kolida village in Sikar district.

Preliminary investigation suggests that Chunnilal was in debt of about Rs 15 lakh. He sought financial help from his two sons, but they were unable to assist him due to their own limited earnings.

On Wednesday afternoon, between 3 and 4 pm, Chunnilal returned home and proposed selling a cow. His wife objected to the sale, leading to an argument. Angered, Chunnilal drove pickup truck over his wife about 100 meters away from their home. The accused, who works as a driver, used his own vehicle to carry out the act.

"Chunnilal wanted to sell a cow, but his wife opposed the decision. Angered by her refusal, he allegedly drove the vehicle over her, about 100 metres from their house," the Station House Officer Rakesh Kumar Meena said.

After the incident, Chunnilal went to the police station and confessed to killing his wife, the officer said.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that the accused had debts of around Rs 15 lakh and frequently fought with his family members over money," Meena said.

The accused's elder son works in Uttar Pradesh with his wife, while the younger son, married about a year ago, was away in Khatu for work at the time of the incident. Both sons are employed in the tile-laying trade.

Police have taken Chunnilal into custody and further action will be taken following a medical examination.