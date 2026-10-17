Inform Father, Landlord: Gurugram Techie's Mail To Bosses Before Killing Wife, Himself

A software engineer allegedly strangled his wife to death before hanging himself in a flat in an upscale apartment complex in Gurugram. Before dying by suicide, the techie sent an email to senior executives at his company, requesting them to inform his father and landlord.

Police said they received information at the control room around 10:30 am on October 15 that a couple had been found dead in Flat 103, Tower 7 of M3M Marina in Gurugram's Sector 68. When the police team reached the flat, they found the woman's body on the floor, while the man was found hanging from a ceiling fan hook.

"The dead couple has been identified as 28-year-old Farhana and 30-year-old Mohammad Aslam. Farhana was from Kerala, while Aslam was a native of Bengaluru. Aslam worked as a software engineer at an IT company in Gurugram Sector 58, while Farhana was a homemaker," said an official.

Aslam, the official added, had sent an email to senior officials at his company, telling them that he intended to end his life. He provided the mobile numbers of his father and landlord, requesting that they be informed. After receiving the email, company officials contacted the landlord and the police were notified. However, by the time the police arrived, the couple had died.

A forensic team found a suicide note in the flat, and the initial investigation suggests that Aslam strangled Farhana before taking his own life. The motive, however, is yet to be established.

(With inputs from Sahil Manchanda)