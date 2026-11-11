Man Kills Wife, Strips Body To Pass Murder Off As Rape In Punjab

A migrant worker allegedly strangled his wife to death and dumped her body in a sugarcane field after removing her clothes in an apparent attempt to make the murder look like a case of sexual assault in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district.

The woman, identified as Rubina Khatun, was allegedly killed by her husband, Jahadur Islam, a native of West Bengal's Malda district. He suspected her of having an extramarital affair. Police said the couple had been living and working in Mukerian's Madinpur village, where they were engaged in sewer and drain-cleaning work.

According to the police, Islam frequently quarrelled with his wife over doubts about her fidelity. The disputes had been continuing for some time before the alleged murder.

Investigators said that a few days ago, after finishing work, Islam allegedly took Rubina towards an area near a pond and later to a sugarcane field near the village. He allegedly strangled her using a gamchha (cloth towel), killing her on the spot.

Police said the accused later contacted his brother-in-law, Sohel Ali, a resident of Bihar's Katihar district, and informed him that Rubina was missing, news agency PTI reported.

Following the call, Rubina's brothers travelled to the couple's residence and began searching for her. When they were unable to find her and noticed inconsistencies in Islam's account, they started questioning him about her disappearance.

During the questioning, Islam allegedly confessed to killing his wife, police said.

According to investigators, the accused allegedly removed Rubina's clothes after the murder and left her body in a nearby sugarcane field. Police believe this was done to divert attention from the crime and create the impression that it was a case of sexual assault.

The woman's body was subsequently recovered from the field.

Mukerian police arrested Islam and registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Further investigation is underway.

