Man Killed, Cop Injured In Firing Over Gold Transaction In Punjab

A man was killed and an Assistant Sub-Inspector suffered bullet injuries after an argument over a gold transaction turned violent in Punab's Amritsar on Diwali night, Sunday.

According to sources, an argument had broken between two groups over a gold transaction. The verbal altercation escalated leading to shots being fired. The sudden gunfire triggered panic in the area, with people scrambling for safety.

The incident took place near Ranjhe Di Haveli on Sultanwind Road.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Harnek Singh, posted at the B-division police station, was present at the location when the incident occured. Caught in the crossfire, Singh sustained two gunshot wounds to his thigh. He was rushed to a hospital in a critical condition and is undergoing treatment.

A man, identified as Pratap Singh, died on the spot.

Speaking to the media, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ravinder Sandhu said the argument broke between two brothers and their friends. The victim, Pratap Singh, had given 1,400 grams of gold to his friends which became the point of contention. Several people tried to broker a compromise between the two sides, but all efforts went in vain.

On Sunday, a fresh argument broke between the two groups. "Following the incident, one side approached the police and lodged a complaint. Acting on the complaint, an ASI was sent to the spot. As soon as the police team reached the location, the accused allegedly opened fire. When the ASI and Senior Constable Sahib Singh alias Saba managed to apprehend one of the brothers, his other associates arrived from behind and opened direct fire," Sandhu said.

Following the incident, a team from the B-Division police station reached the spot and initiated an investigation. Police officials are examining the circumstances leading to the firing and collecting evidence to establish the sequence of events and identify those involved.

Further details are awaited as the police investigation progresses.