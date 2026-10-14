Punjab Cop On Anti-Trafficking Duty Arrested With Heroin Worth Rs 40 Crore

A Punjab Police constable tasked with preventing drone-based drug smuggling along the International Border has been arrested with 15 kg of heroin, worth over Rs 40 crore, in Tarn Taran district.

The constable, identified as Karandeep Singh, was taken into custody during an operation by the Border Security Force (BSF) and investigative agencies in the Sarai Amanat Khan area of the border district.

The accused was allegedly transporting the consignment from the border to his village, Bhusse.

Investigators are now attempting to establish the source of the heroin consignment, trace its intended destination and identify others who may have been involved in the suspected trafficking operation.