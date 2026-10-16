After Drug Activist's Killing, Centre Sends 3 Letters To Punjab Government

The Centre has written three letters to the Punjab government, seeking reports from the state government on the killing of anti-drug activist Parwinder Singh alias Jhota in Mansa, the suicide of Gulzar Singh, and the attack in Gurdaspur amid ongoing scrutiny over the state's drug menace and law and order situation.

The two incidents, reported within days of each other, have put the spotlight on Punjab's battle against narcotics. While Jhota was known for his campaign against the sale and abuse of drugs, the Gurdaspur attack has also brought the narcotics issue into focus. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought reports on both cases, seeking details of the incidents and the action taken by the state government.

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In its October 16 letter to the Punjab chief secretary, following Jhota's killing on October 13, the home ministry sought a "comprehensive factual report" regarding the incident and the steps taken by the government. The letter noted that protests had erupted in the state following the killing.

The ministry also asked Punjab to spell out the action taken on the Centre's Vision Document on Narcotics Control (2026-2029), shared by Union Home Minister Amit Shah with the chief minister on August 10.

The roadmap calls for a dedicated Anti-Narcotics Task Force, mandatory financial investigations, stronger prosecution and NDPS courts, outcome-oriented reviews under the Narco Coordination Centre mechanism, nodal officers and action against transnational drug networks.

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The ministry's intervention in the three cases comes at a politically sensitive time for the Bhagwant Mann government, which has made the fight against drugs a key governance promise.

The immediate focus will be on the factual reports sought by the Centre and the action Punjab cites in response. Beyond the individual cases, the scrutiny puts the state government's wider anti-drug strategy under the lens, including whether the institutional measures outlined in the Centre's roadmap are being translated into effective action.