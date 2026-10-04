'Punjab Given To Mafias': Bhagwant Mann Under Fire Over Influencer's Murder

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab has come under intense fire from the Opposition BJP and Congress over the issue of law and order following the killing of social media influencer and makeup artist Mad Sandhu.

Sandhu was a prominent LGBTQ activist. He was shot dead by two men on a bike in Amritsar on Saturday.

BJP MP Tarun Chugh said the daylight murder of Mad Sandhu in Amritsar was "extremely tragic and heart-wrenching".

"This incident has once again exposed the shortcomings of the AAP government and proven that Punjab has been handed over to criminals and mafias, where the youth of Punjab are not safe," he said.

"An atmosphere of fear and terror prevails across the entire state, with murders happening day after day. Our prosperous Punjab has been turned into a crime capital by Guru-betrayer Bhagwant Mann due to his political failures. The public will surely hold him accountable for this anarchy," the BJP leader said.

The motive behind the attack on Sandhu is yet to be established. Sandhu had frequently spoken about gender issues and makeup artistry on a podcast and digital platforms. He had faced criticism and backlash on social media over his content style and fashion choices.

Delhi BJP leader and minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa also said there was no law and order in Punjab. "The law and order situation in Punjab is in the hands of the mafia. In Punjab, you receive only one piece of information everyday. Otherwise, the police do not even register an FIR," he said.

"If they are drug dealers, they are going around killing people. If they are mafia members, they are killing people. If there are gangsters, they are killing people. Social media influencer Mad Sandhu was shot dead. During the tenure of the Aam Aadmi Party, gangs involved in extortion, the mafia and the drug mafia are operating in Punjab."

A few months ago, a Nihang Sikh had objected to his social media content and clothing choices, saying his videos would have a negative impact on young people. Sandhu's Instagram account had 2.26 lakh followers. He had acted in the Punjabi movie 'Oye Bole Oye'.

Congress leader Raj Kumar Verka, criticising the AAP government, accused it of sleeping while "law and order had completely collapsed."

"There is an atmosphere of fear in Punjab. People are living under its shadow. Meanwhile, Bhagwant Mann's government puts up massive hoardings proclaiming a magnificent government and an honest government. In reality, this is a dishonest government. Yet, it is astonishing that neither Arvind Kejriwal nor Bhagwant Mann said a word about this," Verka said.

The Opposition parties have been attacking the Punjab government over its handling of issues linked to drugs in the border state too.