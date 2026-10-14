Social Activist's Murder Tragic: Bhagwant Mann promises Strict Action

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has condemned the murder of social activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa, asserting that everyone responsible for the crime will face strict action. The main accused has been arrested within 24 hours, he said.

Reaffirming the government's zero-tolerance policy towards drugs, the Chief Minister said no drug peddler, regardless of their influence or power, will be spared, as protecting Punjab's youth from the drug menace remains a priority.

In a statement, Mann said, "In Mansa, a deeply unfortunate incident has taken place, and everyone responsible for it will be brought to justice. The Punjab Police will leave no stone unturned in investigating the case, and exemplary punishment will be ensured for the culprits."

The Chief Minister said he has directed the state police chief to ensure a thorough investigation so the truth comes out and everyone involved in the crime can be identified.

"If the investigation reveals the involvement of any other individual or organisation in a conspiracy behind this murder, they will also not be spared," he said.

Expressing condolences to the bereaved family, the Chief Minister said, "The death of Parvinder Singh Jhota is an irreparable loss for his family as well as society... the government will ensure that those responsible for this crime face strict action."

Reaffirming the state government's zero-tolerance policy towards drugs, Mann said, "Our government has launched a determined campaign against the sale and supply of all kinds of drugs, whether illegally sold intoxicating medicines or conventional narcotics such as chitta. No leniency will be shown to anyone involved in this crime against humanity, regardless of how influential or powerful they may be."

"Our youth are the state's greatest asset, and the government is firmly committed to protecting them from the menace of drugs," the Chief Minister further said.

Urging people to maintain peace and communal harmony, Mann said, "Punjab has earned its peace through immense effort and sacrifice. We must protect this atmosphere of brotherhood and harmony at all costs".

In a post on X, Mann said: "Yesterday's unfortunate incident in Mansa district is highly condemnable. Punjab's youth are our greatest asset, and any attempt to undermine law and order in the state will not be tolerated at any cost. The police have been directed to take strict action in this matter. Those who take the law into their own hands will face stringent action in accordance with the law."

