Under Fire Over Activist's Murder, Bhagwant Mann Calls For 'People Against Drugs'

Facing renewed scrutiny over Punjab's drug menace following the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has called for a people's movement against drugs, asserting that the battle cannot be left to the police alone. Addressing a review meeting on the government's anti-drug campaign at Punjab Police Academy (PPA), Phillaur, in Jalandhar, Mann stressed the need to dismantle drug supply networks and assured police personnel of freedom from political interference.

"A people's movement has to be built against drugs. This is not the job of the police alone," Mann said, adding that drug users should be treated as patients.

"Our main task is to break the supply chain," he added.

Referring to the Mansa murder, Mann said, "The incident is unfortunate. The guilty will be punished strictly. If anyone is behind this conspiracy, they too will face punishment."

He also assured officers that the government would not interfere in policing. "There will be no recommendation from the Punjab government asking the police not to register a case or not to take action," he said, urging personnel to work without fear or political pressure.

Mann highlighted sports and public participation as key elements of the 'Yudh Nasheyan Virudh' campaign. "We have to protect Punjab. No one from outside will come and do it for us," Mann said, invoking the legacy of Maharaja Ranjit Singh and calling for collective efforts to restore Punjab's standing.

With his government's tenure nearing its end, Mann's renewed assurances on tackling drugs come as the fallout from Jhota's killing keeps the issue firmly in the political spotlight.