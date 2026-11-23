With the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections approaching, questions over the performance and public accessibility of sitting legislators are beginning to surface. In a fresh instance highlighting the challenges facing ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs at the grassroots level, Manjit Singh Bilaspur, the MLA from Nihal Singh Wala segment, faced opposition from residents during a visit to a village in Moga district.

A video of the confrontation has gone viral on social media, showing villagers blocking the MLA's vehicle by placing a motorcycle in front of it and questioning him over the alleged lack of development work.

According to the villagers, the MLA had not visited their village for the past four-and-a-half years but had started reaching out to residents as the next Assembly elections, due in February, draw closer.

The viral footage further shows Bilaspur getting into his vehicle and leaving the spot without responding to the villagers' questions. The confrontation has triggered political reactions, with Opposition leaders using the incident to question the ruling party's grassroots connect.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia also took a dig at the AAP MLA over the incident. He wrote on social media, "MLA Manjit Singh Bilaspur's speed was put to the test in Nihal Singh Wala!"

"The people will now demand accountability in every village and at every location," Majithia further said.