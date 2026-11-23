The BJP is taking its time to formulate decisions on some key political issues. Be it the re-unification with the Shiromani Akali Dal in Punjab, a coalition with NDA parties in Uttar Pradesh, or a special session of parliament, the party is carefully considering its options.

Sources in the BJP said this approach can be summed up by "Discussion, Deliberation and Delivery". It means the leadership is seeking to be well-prepared before making decisions with long-term implications.

Punjab

The potential re-unification of the BJP with the Shiromani Akali Dal is seen as a major development ahead of the 2027 assembly elections in Punjab. Senior BJP leaders are having discussions with Akali Dal leaders. The alliance is not in question, the big consideration is how big a role the BJP will play in it.

Previously, the BJP contested 23 seats in the 117-member assembly. The rest were contested by the Akali Dal. The BJP now wants a bigger chunk and the deliberation is over whether the number should be 35 or 45. As of now there is no firm agreement on this. The party wishes to contest only those seats in which it believes it can win. Old-timers, though, are unwilling to return to a junior position in a coalition.

Senior leaders have publicly commented on how there is a divergence in opinions between long-serving party members and those who have joined the party from other political parties.

The party thus needs to carefully consider the electoral benefit of entering a coalition with the Akali Dal, and its own independent growth in Punjab. This may be why such a decision is being put off.

Election strategists in the BJP, including Union Minister CR Patil, are conducting detailed analysis of each constituency in Punjab (117 seats) in order to determine potential candidates. Within the RSS, detailed work is taking place in nearly 6,000 booths that the BJP won in 2022, and the remaining 5,900 where the party lost narrowly (one to 100 votes).

The Akali Dal rally in Moga on December 8 may prove a key moment in the discussion. Unconfirmed reports said there have been discussions on whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend. It has also been discussed that an announcement of an alliance could be made prior to this.

Sukhbir Singh Badal's planned political tour coincides with the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister of Punjab, Parkash Singh Badal. Senior BJP leaders may attend to pay their respects.

Hoping to base its election manifesto on public opinion, the party is seeking opinions from people throughout the state through the 'People's Manifesto' scheme. Special vehicles will be deployed to go around villages and towns, and people can also submit their opinions using QR codes and mobile numbers.

Overall, although the alliance remains an option, the party is looking to strengthen its own organisation. This decision in Punjab is more significant for the party in terms of long-term influence in the state.

Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, the party faces a large electoral challenge. Before finalising the coalition with its allies on seat sharing, the party is looking to boost its organisation in all 403 constituencies. The party's central leadership want to understand its strength at a grassroots level, before making promises to small NDA parties.

Meetings under state president Pankaj Chaudhary are focusing on improving areas of weakness in the party and determining responsibility per constituency, as well as increasing voter outreach. These meetings have reportedly gone late in the evening, with leaders picking up the same discussions early the next morning.

One key initiative is 'Mission 403'.

Each constituency has been allocated a female expansionist to go around households and engage directly with female voters. These expansionists must explain the benefits of welfare schemes brought in by the government.

Teams have been formed to engage different sections of society, understand local concerns, and re-engage voters who may have been lost.

On November 20, a workshop was held for the state BJP Mahila Morcha. Attendees included Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state in-charge Vinod Tawde, Pankaj Chaudhary and other senior leaders. The focus was on boosting the role of the women's wing in preparation for the elections.

Specific goals have been set for elected representatives. Following the Mathura Yojana Baithak, outreach goals have been set for MPs, MLAs and representatives.

Every MLA has been set a goal of holding 50 public meetings in their constituency by the December 5. MPs have been set a target of holding 10 chaupals in their own Lok Sabha constituencies in the same time frame.

Where there is no MLA from the BJP, or the party is considered to be weak in that constituency, MLCs have been tasked with running outreach. In addition, Rajya Sabha MPs have been set chaupals in weaker segments in assembly constituencies.

Other points discussed include voter registration, SIR campaign, planned Loktantra Bachao Yatra, and activity at the booth level.

Overall, the aim is to get in touch with voters much earlier in the election process.

Why Is the BJP delaying a decision with UP allies?

Despite this organisational work, the party is now beginning to have discussions with NDA allies on seat sharing for 2027 elections. The central leadership wants to understand how strong each ally is in order to make decisions on fulfilling their demands.

Sources told NDTV, Apna Dal (S) chief and Union Minister Anupriya Patel has met BJP chief Nitin Nabin. It is understood that she has requested 25 seats in the upcoming assembly elections. SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar has also submitted a list of 33 constituencies to BJP leadership.

Other key partners in the NDA in this state are the Rashtriya Lok Dal and Nishad Party.

According to sources, separate discussions have been assigned to senior BJP leaders. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to meet RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak is expected to meet Apna Dal (S), Pankaj Chaudhary is in discussion with Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad, and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya is expected to meet Om Prakash Rajbhar.

The final decision on seat sharing will be taken by Central leadership. The party must strike the right balance between ensuring allies are satisfied, without giving up too many strong constituencies which may be winnable for BJP candidates.

These parties have had success in past elections. In the 2022 assembly elections, Apna Dal (S) won 12 out of 17 seats that they contested. Similarly, the Nishad Party won 6 out of 10.

As such, they may have grounds to request a greater number of seats.

The BJP is looking to maintain its strongest constituencies. However, it also wants to allow partners into areas where they may be able to help the NDA due to local influence. For this reason, assessment of constituencies is continuing as negotiations progress.

It appears that the party is keen to finalise this formula only once it has a better understanding of what each partner can offer.

Parliament

Finally, on a national scale, the idea is to call a special session of Parliament to consider amending the constitution to allow for women's reservation and delimitation - a step that has got massive political ramifications. Thus, the BJP's top leaders are considering the political and parliamentary implications of a special session. The government also wishes to be sure they can get sufficient support for such a move.

The proposal aims to introduce 33 per cent reservation of women in Parliament and state Legislatures, and an increase in Lok Sabha numbers as a result of delimitation. The Government has been discussing increasing the size of the Lok Sabha from the current 543 members.

The hitch is in the numbers.

To amend the Constitution, a special majority is required in both Houses. Therefore, a minimum of two thirds of members present and voting must support the amendment, and a majority across the whole House. A target number of 361 votes has been calculated by the government for the Lok Sabha.

However, the NDA do not currently have enough numbers and external support will be crucial.

There is also a wider political issue to consider -- of creating a consensus with Opposition parties and states, who may be concerned with changes in delimitation.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has said that opposition parties have not been formally informed of any proposals for a special session. There is currently no official date or length of session.

Although the Monsoon Session was adjourned sine die on August 13, it has not been formally prorogued. This means that the Government may choose to resume the current session, rather than create a new session.

Furthermore, the proposed constitutional change did not get enough numbers in the Lok Sabha on April 17. It is thus a question for the BJP as to whether it is feasible to call a special session so that a constitutional amendment can pass.

If the amendment fails, it would have political implications. Women's reservation is a key issue in the political messaging of the government. If the amendment fails in Parliament, the Opposition may be able to question the government's commitment on this issue.

Additionally, delimitation is a sensitive topic. States in the South have expressed concern that changing parliamentary representation may impact their political influence. The Centre has discussed increasing Lok Sabha representation in all states by 50 per cent to try to address some of these concerns.

However, getting political support for this is difficult.

Therefore, the timing of the proposed special session is something which needs to be carefully considered. The government needs to consider numbers, concerns of states, and the possibility of gaining further political support.

Why Is the BJP delaying decisions?

Considering all three issues, we can begin to see a pattern.

In Punjab, the BJP wants to be confident in how strong they can be independently before entering a larger coalition with the Akali Dal.

In Uttar Pradesh, the party is strengthening its organisation in all 403 constituencies, and considering the demands of NDA partners, and their value in elections.

Finally, in parliament, the Government is considering numbers, and likelihood of gaining broader consensus before deciding on calling a special session.

However, there are risks with delaying decisions. In Punjab, delaying decisions may cause confusion among workers of both parties, and be problematic for preparation in constituencies. In Uttar Pradesh, smaller allies may be very demanding if seat sharing is delayed. Finally, nationally, delays may cause problems with the government's legislative plans, and allow Opposition parties to question the Government's intentions.

However, despite this, it seems as though the BJP is willing to be patient on these decisions. It appears as though the leadership believe that careful consideration of the political situation before making decisions, rather than rushing decisions which may be difficult to undo in the future, is a better option.