With an eye on the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday launched a statewide public outreach campaign to seek suggestions from people for preparing its election manifesto, which the party has termed a "people's vision document".

Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon unveiled three dedicated phone numbers and a QR code to enable people across the state to directly share their views, expectations and suggestions with the party. The launch took place in the presence of Punjab BJP affairs in-charge Dr Satish Poonia, manifesto committee chairman Avinash Rai Khanna and other senior leaders.

Addressing a press conference at the party's state headquarters, Dhillon said Punjab was grappling with serious challenges, including drug abuse, gangsterism, corruption and mounting debt, and claimed that a BJP-led double-engine government was the solution to the state's problems.

He said the party would contest the 2027 elections on the agenda of development, making Punjab drug-free, tackling gangsterism and securing the future of the state's youth.

"Our sole agenda is the development of Punjab, freeing the state from drugs, securing the future of its youth and ensuring prosperity. We want every section of society to directly connect with the BJP and share its expectations so that their concerns find a place in our vision document," Dhillon said.

Three Helplines, QR Code To Collect Public Feedback

Manifesto committee chairman Avinash Rai Khanna announced three dedicated phone numbers and a QR code to facilitate public participation.

People can directly call 0797-194-3333 to submit their suggestions. The number 991-300-2027 has been designated for missed calls, following which the party office will contact callers to record their views. Suggestions can also be shared through WhatsApp on 750-856-0065. Additionally, people can scan the QR code to submit their inputs online.

Khanna said the party would also deploy specially designed vans across Punjab to collect suggestions from people in villages and cities. The vans would carry information about the achievements of the Narendra Modi government and have suggestion boxes for people to submit their ideas.

He said a committee headed by Manpreet Singh Badal would scrutinise the suggestions received through various channels and incorporate relevant inputs into the final vision document.

BJP Aims To Release Vision Document Next Month

Khanna said the proposed document would reflect the aspirations and expectations of Punjab's people and would not remain merely an election-time promise but serve as a commitment that the party would work towards fulfilling.

He added that the vision document would incorporate policies of the Central government along with a roadmap for Punjab's development. The party is aiming to release it by next month.

"Our objective is to prepare a manifesto of the people, reflecting their aspirations, so that Punjab can once again become prosperous and regain its position as the number-one state," he said.

Several senior leaders were present on the occasion, including BJP national vice-president Manpreet Singh Badal, Advocate HS Phoolka, Rajya Sabha MP Rajinder Gupta, former state president Manoranjan Kalia, former MLA Ashwani Sekhri, former Union minister Som Parkash, Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi, Parampal Kaur and state media head Vineet Joshi.

The initiative marks the BJP's attempt to build a direct connection with voters ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections by making public feedback a key component of its election agenda.