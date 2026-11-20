Delhi's BJP government is set to turn former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence, which the party has dubbed "Sheesh Mahal", into a public exhibit. The marble, the curtains and the CAG's Rs 33.66-crore figure will now be on display for visitors and cameras. In Punjab, the party has already changed the slogan on the walls: Kejriwal's name is gone, and Bhagwant Mann's is front and centre. The question is whether images from Flagstaff Road in Delhi can still hurt a government that has spent four years trying to project a distinctly local identity.

The "Sheesh Mahal" is not a historical monument that would naturally draw ordinary visitors. It is a political prop. The March 2026 CAG audit flagged renovation and construction costs of Rs 33.66 crore, roughly 342 per cent above the initial estimate, along with procedural lapses. The decision to open the property to the public puts both the controversial expenditure and its lavish interiors on display.

The move gives the AAP's opponents a ready-made visual weapon just as Punjab heads towards the 2027 Assembly elections. During the 2025 Delhi polls, the BJP made Kejriwal's residence a central plank of its campaign. The issue helped the party sharpen its attack on AAP and contributed to its electoral victory. Now, the same property is being turned into a public viewing site.

Read | Analysis: The Ticket Filter - Why Congress Is Moving Cautiously Ahead Of Punjab Polls

Delhi minister Parvesh Verma has sought to frame the proposed tours around Kejriwal's early promise to shun government bungalows and official cars. He has claimed that the previous government showed visitors only one room, containing portraits of Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar, while keeping the rest of the residence off-limits.

The contrast with Kejriwal's own past attacks is sharp. In the 2013 Delhi campaign, he repeatedly mocked Sheila Dikshit over the fittings at her official residence. An RTI reply in July 2014 recorded 31 air conditioners, 25 room heaters and 15 desert coolers at the seven-room complex on Motilal Nehru Marg, along with Rs 16.81 lakh spent on electrical renovation. Kejriwal then asked who paid the bills while ordinary residents faced high tariffs. He promised that AAP, if it came to power, would refuse big bungalows, red beacons and VIP security. Rivals now place those speeches against the Flagstaff Road renovation and claims of 50 air conditioners there. The "kattar imandar" image that AAP projected was already damaged when Kejriwal lost his own seat in the 2025 Delhi elections. Opening the residence keeps the contradiction in circulation without needing a fresh court case or new allegation.

Will "Sheesh Mahal" Dent AAP In Punjab?

In Punjab, the effect is likely to be narrative rather than decisive on its own. AAP's 2022 mandate rested on "badlav" (change) and a rejection of traditional VIP privilege. Visuals of the renovated Delhi bungalow give Congress, the SAD and the BJP ammo to link the controversy to local complaints about official perks, security convoys, state aircraft use and distance from ordinary citizens. Because Kejriwal remains central to AAP's national messaging even while Bhagwant Mann is the state face, attacks on the old austerity pledges test the party's claim to moral difference. Urban and youth voters who backed change in 2022 are the most exposed segment.

Read | 'Bina Parchi, Bina Kharchi': Nayab Saini Pitches Haryana's Jobs Model In Punjab

The timing is not a coincidence. After taking office in February 2025, the BJP first considered transferring the bungalow to the Centre or turning it into a state guest house. The shift to public tours serves three purposes. It converts an abstract charge into viral images. It supplies a self-sustaining issue that does not depend on courtrooms, and it will be political useful to blunt AAP's parading of Kejriwal's discharge in the liquor-policy case. It weaponises the austerity contrast at a moment when Punjab is entering election mode. National coverage has already linked the November 2026 announcement to the 2027 Punjab polls. The aim is to keep the visuals on Punjab-focused news channels and social media feeds so people can distinguish between the real and the self-created image of Aam Aadmi.

Photo Credit: PTI

But There Are Limits

Punjab voters usually weigh local governance first: law and order, farm procurement, rural distress, power supply, employment, fiscal strain and delivery of welfare promises. AAP can call the tours political theatre staged by the BJP in Delhi and point to its own schemes. The motif was already heavily used in the 2025 Delhi campaign, so its shock value has dimmed. In a multi-cornered contest, the BJP may dent AAP's brand without capturing most of the disillusioned votes. Congress, with a wider rural and urban base, is better placed to harvest anti-incumbency. A parallel "Sheesh Mahal 2.0" claim about a Sector 2 Chandigarh property in October 2025 followed the same pattern. AAP called the aerial photographs fake and identified the building as the existing Punjab Chief Minister's camp office. No official allotment order naming Kejriwal was produced. Opposition parties still invoke the label.

Replacing Brand Kejriwal With Bhagwant Mann

AAP has already adjusted its Punjab face. In 2022, walls and roads carried the slogan "Ek Mauka Kejriwal Nu." Now the line is "Punjab da eko naara, Bhagwant Mann dobara." The Delhi model failed to hold the Capital in 2025. Kejriwal's personal image took the heavier damage. Mann, a local who wears a turban and cannot be labelled an outsider, has been elevated as the shield.

Several factors drove the shift. Opposition parties called Kejriwal the super CM after he held meetings with Punjab bureaucrats in April 2022 while Mann was absent. Officials travelled to Delhi for training. A knowledge-sharing agreement was signed. Advisers from outside the state appeared: Reena Gupta as chairperson of the Punjab Pollution Control Board, Kamal Bansal heading the Tirath Yatra Samiti, Jasmine Shah and Gopal Mohan drafting free-electricity schemes, and Bibhav Kumar as Chief Advisor to Mann with Z+ security. Kejriwal's name sat above Mann's on inauguration plaques. Mann has said the party is national and that Kejriwal never interfered in decisions. He has also told interviewers that people will tell the truth in 2027.

Mann's rural roots and earlier career as a comedian and Sangrur MP give him unscripted reach with farmers and working-class voters across Malwa, Majha and Doaba. Elevating him also distances the Punjab government from probes against Delhi leaders. He has shown occasional friction with the high command, quitting as state party chief in 2018 over Kejriwal's apology to Bikram Majithia and reportedly calling Raghav Chadha compromised, which he proved by joining the BJP. Rumours in February 2025 that Kejriwal might seek to replace him after the Delhi loss were denied. Mann has steadily consolidated control over the state apparatus once the knowledge-sharing arrangement lapsed.

The pitch now centres on local delivery: 300 units of free electricity, cash transfers to women, free travel, Rs 10 lakh health cover, closure of 19 toll plazas and claims of transparent recruitment. The goal is to turn the election into a referendum on Mann's accessibility rather than the imported Delhi model or controversies surrounding Delhi leaders. Whether the shift fully insulates the party is yet to be seen. Analysts note that failure to curb drugs, deteriorating law and order, and unpaid arrears for six lakh employees will still be weighed against the doles. Prof. Varinder Sharma of the Institute for Development and Communication has pointed to the gap between promises and delivery, fiscal strain from freebies, and lingering remote-control allegations.

The BJP's own gains from the Flagstaff Road tours are constrained. Its main planks in Punjab remain the drug problem and law and order. Rural voters, roughly 63 per cent of the electorate, still given credit to AAP's free power units even amid anti-incumbency. Hardliner groups and Congress hold stronger rural ground.

Mann himself faces parallel VIP charges. An RTI cited by opponents lists a 42-vehicle security cavalcade, larger than the 33-vehicle convoys of Parkash Singh Badal and Captain Amarinder Singh. Akali leader Sarbjeet Singh Jhinjar has claimed Mann's mother travelled to Australia 24 to 28 times since March 2022. Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira has accused Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan of using public funds for business-class family travel. Allegations of chopper use by Kejriwal's team and other controversies continue. Mann's claim of over 65,000 transparent jobs has been questioned over alleged recruitment of outsiders and a High Court stay on controversial PCS exams. There are allegations that the doles were funded by raising heavy loans.

Opening "Sheesh Mahal" supplies fresh footage of an old contradiction. It keeps AAP on the defensive over austerity. In Punjab, the heavier work of protecting the government has already shifted to Bhagwant Mann's local brand. How far that brand can travel once voters measure free units against unpaid dues, drug cases and convoy size is the test that remains ahead.