With the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections approaching, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is taking his government's 'Bina Parchi, Bina Kharchi' (no recommendations, no bribes) recruitment pitch across the border, seeking to woo Punjab's educated and unemployed youth by projecting Haryana's recruitment policy as a model.

Saini has chosen the controversy surrounding the Punjab Civil Services (PCS) examination to sharpen his attack on the Bhagwant Mann government, bringing the concerns of competitive examination aspirants into the political debate over employment.

Referring to his interaction with PCS candidates, Saini said some aspirants had met him and shared their concerns. He claimed that he had encouraged them to continue preparing for the examination and assured them that if the BJP formed the government in Punjab, recruitment would be conducted purely on merit, without political recommendations or monetary considerations.

The reference to PCS aspirants is significant because the examination is among the most sought-after competitive tests in Punjab.

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Conducted by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC), it opens the door to prestigious administrative and allied services, including the Punjab Civil Service (Executive Branch), Deputy Superintendent of Police and Tehsildar, among other posts.

Thousands of graduates prepare for the multi-stage selection process involving preliminary examinations, mains and interviews. Consequently, issues relating to vacancies, recruitment schedules, examination procedures and selection transparency have a direct bearing on the aspirations of young candidates.

By invoking his meeting with PCS aspirants, Saini has attempted to turn their concerns into a larger political question over the transparency of government recruitment in Punjab.

Haryana Model As BJP's Employment Pitch

Saini has repeatedly highlighted the 'Bina Parchi, Bina Kharchi' slogan as a major feature of his government's recruitment policy in Haryana. He has claimed that 46,500 youths secured government jobs in the state over two years without political recommendations or bribes.

Now, the Haryana CM is seeking to use the same narrative in Punjab, where government employment remains a major aspiration among graduates and competitive examination candidates.

He also questioned the Punjab government's alleged removal of the Punjabi language proficiency requirement for government jobs. Claiming that he had sought official records, Saini argued that Punjabi should remain an essential qualification for recruitment in the state.

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Employment And Migration Key Talking Points

The BJP's employment pitch comes amid persistent concerns over educated youngsters leaving Punjab for better career opportunities abroad. For thousands of young people, government jobs remain an attractive option because of job security, career progression and social status.

While the Mann government has repeatedly highlighted its government job appointments as one of its major achievements, the opposition is attempting to shift the debate towards recruitment transparency, examination-related concerns and the availability of sustainable employment.

Saini's strategy is to make Haryana's recruitment narrative relevant to Punjab's youth by directly addressing the aspirations of PCS candidates and unemployed graduates.

The BJP, however, will also face questions about its proposed recruitment roadmap, the number of vacancies it intends to fill and employment generation beyond government departments.

As the 2027 electoral battle approaches, the contest over jobs is taking shape around competing claims of recruitment numbers, transparency and opportunities for Punjab's youth.

Saini's 'Bina Parchi, Bina Kharchi' pitch signals the BJP's attempt to make employment a prominent plank of its outreach in the state.