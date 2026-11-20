The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appears to be stepping up efforts to strengthen its independent political base in Punjab ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, with its latest induction drive targeting not just leaders from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) but also prominent functionaries of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

In a politically significant development, several leaders from rival parties joined the BJP in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon in Chandigarh on Thursday. Among the prominent entrants were two senior Akali Dal leaders, suggesting that the BJP is keen to expand its organisational reach even as speculation continues over a possible revival of its alliance with the SAD.

The most notable SAD entrants were Surinder Singh Chauhan, former national vice president of the party from the Atam Nagar constituency in Ludhiana, and Dr Jaswinderpal Sohal, SAD state general secretary, spokesperson and core committee member. Both leaders joined the BJP along with their supporters.

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The induction assumes significance as the BJP appears to be working on two parallel political strategies: strengthening its own cadre and leadership network across Punjab, particularly in rural areas, while keeping the possibility of an alliance with the Akalis in the political discourse.

The party has increasingly been focusing on bringing influential local leaders, former office-bearers and grassroots functionaries into its fold to build an organisational structure capable of contesting elections independently across all 117 Assembly constituencies.

Apart from the two SAD leaders, the BJP also inducted several AAP functionaries from Moga, including Navdeep Singh Sangha, a senior party leader and spokesperson; Mandeep Singh Gill, an AAP founding member and Intellectual Wing in-charge; Manpreet Singh Rinku, district president of the party's SC/BC Wing; and Sukhdeep Singh Dhami, joint secretary of the SC/BC Wing.

Addressing the gathering, Saini attacked the Mann government over rising debt, recruitment controversies, drugs and alleged corruption. He claimed that Punjabis were increasingly preferring Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies of 'Iraada' over political parties' 'Vaada'.

Dhillon described the latest joinings as merely a trailer and asserted that only a BJP-led double-engine government could restore Punjab's number-one position.

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The political significance, however, lies beyond the number of leaders joining the party. By inducting senior SAD functionaries and leaders with local organisational influence, the BJP is attempting to build its own network in constituencies where the Akali Dal traditionally enjoyed a presence.

For the BJP, this expansion could prove important if it eventually decides to contest independently in 2027. At the same time, the induction of SAD leaders could complicate any potential seat-sharing arrangement if both parties explore a reunion.

The BJP and SAD were traditional allies for nearly 25 years before their relationship ended in 2020 over the three farm laws. While political speculation about a possible reunion has continued, the BJP's ongoing efforts to induct leaders from the Akali camp indicate that it is not putting its organisational expansion on hold.

The larger question ahead of 2027 is whether the BJP is preparing to negotiate with the Akalis from a position of greater strength or building an independent political alternative that can reduce its dependence on the SAD.