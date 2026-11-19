Of the 42 leaders the Congress has named to help pick its candidates in Punjab, 41 have built their politics in the state. The 42nd is Kishori Lal Sharma, the MP from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, who left Ludhiana in 1983 to work for Rajiv Gandhi and has stayed close to the Gandhi family ever since. By his own account, his Aadhaar and voter ID remained in Ludhiana.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge named the family loyalist, who avenged Rahul Gandhi's 2019 defeat by winning against the BJP's Smriti Irani in 2024, to the key panel on Wednesday evening. State Congress president Pargat Singh chairs the committee, which includes Charanjit Singh Channi, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Partap Singh Bajwa, and veteran Ambika Soni. The party's central in-charge of Punjab is an ex-officio member.

Kishori Lal Sharma's appointment among leaders otherwise rooted in Punjab for decades comes when the Gandhis have struggled to stem factionalism in the state unit.

The Pradesh Election Committee is the state-level body in the Congress's candidate selection process for the 117-member Punjab Assembly. This panel recommends names to a screening committee appointed by the AICC, which shortlists candidates for the Central Election Committee, chaired by the party president, to finalise.

The ruling AAP has declared over 70 candidates so far, while the SAD and BJP are in talks to get back together.

Why Kishori Lal Matters

Kishori Lal Sharma, 66, has a BA from Arya College, Ludhiana, and lives in Shivaji Nagar. But he's a UP-wala on another count. "Of the 62-plus years of my life, I have spent 40 in Amethi. My Punjab roots are alive, but now I am an Amethiwala. I belong here," he said in an interview last year.

Sharma first went to Amethi with Rajiv Gandhi in 1983, later coordinated the party's work in Amethi and Rae Bareli, the Gandhis' traditional seats, and served as Sonia Gandhi's representative in Rae Bareli.

In 2024, the Congress fielded him in Amethi in place of a Gandhi. In his first election, the backroom manager defeated then union minister Smriti Irani by over 1.6 lakh votes. "Kishori bhaiya (brother), I always knew you'd win," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra posted on X at the time.

Sharma, known for being soft-spoken and dressed to nines in a 'safari suit' typical of men from certain decades, didn't see his win in aggressive terms. "There is no revenge in politics. It is like sportsmanship; one has to win, and the other loses. We don't see things in terms of revenge and all," he said.

Typical of a backroom manager, Kishori Lal Sharma stayed relatively polite during a high-profile contest too. Photo: PTI File

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He had been reluctant to contest, but Priyanka Gandhi Vadra persuaded him. "She said that for decades I had worked during the elections of every member of the Gandhi family. Now it is their turn, and I should not stop them from doing their bit," he was quoted as saying in that interview.

He has been asked about being called a "servant" of the Gandhis. He said to that, "I will not comment on what [Smriti Irani] has said. That is her value system. I am a volunteer and not a servant either of the party or the Gandhis. But yes, I am a loyalist." A placeholder? He does not mind that characterisation even as an MP. "Amethi belongs to the Gandhi family and the Gandhi family belongs to Amethi," he told party workers earlier this year.

As for Punjab politics, back in May he alleged that law and order in AAP-ruled Punjab had "completely deteriorated". He also said the Punjab Congress was united and would contest the Assembly elections collectively.

Read: How Defections May Complicate Poll Plans In Punjab

Committees As Solutions

The state unit has been dealing with a leadership tussle mainly between Charanjit Channi and Raja Warring. Earlier this year, the party sent former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel to manage the differences. In September, Sachin Pilot replaced him amid allegations that Baghel had become a party to the factionalism. Warring stepped down as state Congress president soon after and was succeeded by Pargat Singh. Warring was recently absent from a campaign event led by Channi, so the friction isn't over.

The 42-member panel constituted now also includes former chief minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, Leader of the Opposition Pratap Singh Bajwa, and former union minister Ambika Soni. All seven of the party's Lok Sabha MPs from Punjab are on it. Besides Channi and Warring, those are Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Amar Singh, Sher Singh Ghubaya, and Dharamvira Gandhi. Manish Tewari, who won the Chandigarh seat in 2024 and has in the past been the MP from Ludhiana, is also on the panel.

The list includes every leader that the high command put in charge of Punjab-related committees in July. Of the committees formed then, Channi chairs the campaign committee, Vijay Inder Singla leads election management and coordination, Randhawa heads what the party called a core committee, and Amar Singh leads the manifesto committee. The three working presidents named then, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Raj Kumar Verka and Sangat Singh Gilzian, are on the latest, broad-based panel as well. So are most of that round's co-chairpersons, among them Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Rana Gurjeet Singh, Om Parkash Soni, Razia Sultana, Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Sukhbinder Singh 'Sukh' Sarkaria.

On July 1, the All India Congress Committee had rejigged its Punjab unit when factionalism was at its peak, and Warring was still the state chief. It retained Warring in that position at the time, with Bajwa remaining Leader of the Opposition. Alongside that, it created four committees apparently to manage egos and seniority.

The big change came after the party in September named Sachin Pilot as Punjab affairs in-charge, replacing Bhupesh Baghel. On October 2, former Indian hockey captain and Jalandhar Cantt MLA Pargat Singh became the new president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, replacing Raja Warring.

Though continuing to be absent from Channi-led events, Warring has said he remains committed to the party as someone who was given opportunities by Rahul Gandhi since his Youth Congress days.

Recently, the party high command set up a separate four-member panel to manage the induction of leaders from rival parties without setting off fresh infighting.

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