Turncoats and defectors are likely to bring a major shift to the 2027 Punjab assembly elections, just as they did in 2022. While the Congress is taking precautions before allowing turncoats, the BJP is welcoming them with open arms, and AAP may change some tickets to minimise the damage.

Ticket cuts inside the Aam Aadmi Party have already produced open threats of independent runs. The BJP is quietly courting the same disgruntled legislators and placing former rivals on its campaign committees.

The Congress has responded by creating a formal filter for anyone who wants to cross over. The market for turncoats is open, and the 2027 arithmetic will feel it.

AAP's second candidate list dropped several sitting MLAs, including some of the giant killers who defeated Parkash Singh Badal and Charanjit Singh Channi in 2022.

The decision has triggered open rebellion rather than quiet acceptance.

In Chamkaur Sahib constituency, Dr Charanjit Singh - the man who beat then-Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi by more than 7,000 votes - has said he will contest the seat whether the party gives him the ticket or not. He told supporters that if AAP keeps imposing candidates, "we are also Punjabis and will settle it".

Speculation has already linked him to the BJP.

Three AAP MLAs -- Chetan Singh Jouramajra, the MLA from Samana and a former Punjab cabinet minister; Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, the MLA from Sanaur; and Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, the MLA from Amritsar North and a former IPS officer -- have crossed over to the BJP in recent weeks.

Ticket denials are accelerating an exodus rather than containing it. The pattern is familiar in Punjab politics, yet the speed this time is higher because AAP entered office with a large majority and is now pruning its own benches while still in power.

The BJP is doing more than absorbing individuals. It has placed high-profile former AAP and Congress insiders on its Manifesto and Chargesheet committees to shape the campaign against the Bhagwant Mann government.

The move supplies the party with inside knowledge of how the ruling dispensation works. It also creates quiet friction with long-time party workers who resent outsiders writing the party's narrative.

Feelers continue to go out to other dropped or sidelined MLAs who can be presented as proof of AAP's internal discontent. The party is converting defections into both numbers and campaign material.

For a formation that historically contested only 23 seats as a junior partner, the ability to field former legislators from rival parties is useful on paper. Whether those legislators can transfer local networks without alienating the existing cadre is a separate question that will be tested only when election results are out.

The Congress has seen the cost of unfiltered inductions before.

Punjab Congress chief Pargat Singh has set up a four-member committee that includes CWC member Vijay Inder Singla, Aruna Chaudhary, Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon and Hardev Singh Laddi.

Any leader from another party must now be discussed with senior local leaders and the district Congress president before the induction can proceed. The stated aim is to avoid alienating existing ticket aspirants and workers in seats where claims are already crowded. The filter slows the process. It does not stop the pressure from outside. In several constituencies, the local unit already has more claimants than tickets.

Adding a high-profile defector without consultation has, in the past, produced public protests and quiet sabotage. The new committee is an attempt to manage that risk in advance rather than repair it later.

Captain Amarinder Singh, Punjab's most visible recent turncoat, has added his own layer of uncertainty. The former Chief Minister, now a senior BJP leader, appeared at the Delhi launch of Sonia Gandhi's book "Belonging: A Journey of Love" and was seated in the front row with her.

The BJP has been questioning claims made in the book, yet Amarinder Singh attended. Afterwards, he said Sonia Gandhi had come to the launches of two of his own books and that he was not returning to Congress. The appearance still surprised both sides.

He has repeatedly said that four years in the BJP have given him little, that the party does not understand Punjab, and that it has never held power in the state on its own.

In earlier interviews, he described Congress as a family where the high command would meet him when he called, and noted that the BJP system does not work the same way.

Rahul Gandhi once called him his favourite leader inside the BJP during a Gen-Z interaction. Amarinder Singh has insisted his politics now sits with the BJP and that he will not return to Congress, though he had said in December 2025 he would help Sonia Gandhi privately if needed.

In 2027, he has indicated that contesting from Patiala himself is unlikely and that his daughter Jai Inder Kaur might. His presence keeps the possibility of further movement alive even while he stays where he is. For both the BJP and Congress, an open-ended figure of his seniority is difficult to ignore and equally difficult to lock down.

The 2022 election supplies the clearest recent picture of how turncoats performed.

Pre-poll audits showed AAP itself fielded roughly 20 to 24 turncoats who had come from Congress, the Shiromani Akali Dal or the Lok Insaaf Party, including sitting Congress MLAs such as Rupinder Kaur Ruby and Jagroop Singh Gill and former SAD leaders such as Jagroop Singh Sekhwan.

The BJP, contesting 73 seats after years of handling only 23, filled much of its slate with defectors: former Congress MLAs Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, Fatehjang Singh Bajwa, Arvind Khanna and Nimisha Mehta, and former SAD MLA Sarabjit Singh Makkar. Captain Amarinder's Punjab Lok Congress fielded 28 candidates, almost all breakaways from Congress, while Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's SAD (Sanyukt) fielded 15.

The Congress, despite losing the most sitting MLAs, still inducted several from AAP's 2017 batch, including Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Pirmal Singh Dhaula, Jagtar Singh Jagga Hissowal and Nazar Singh Manshahia. SAD, contesting 97 seats with the BSP, took fewer turncoats but still accommodated former Congress MLA Mohinder Kumar Rinwa and former AAP convener Sucha Singh Chhotepur.

The 2022 wave punished most high-profile defectors who joined the BJP, PLC or Congress. Many lost to AAP candidates. Those who crossed into AAP largely rode the party's 92-seat landslide. The lesson was not that turncoats cannot win. It was that they win when they join the side that already has the wave.

In several urban and semi-urban seats, the BJP's imported candidates finished well behind both AAP and Congress, confirming that local networks do not travel automatically with a change of symbol.

In rural seats, the same pattern held for most Congress and SAD defectors who moved to the BJP or PLC. The exceptions were concentrated inside AAP, where the broader anti-incumbency against the older parties carried even recent arrivals.

Psephologists estimate that the dropped MLAs who contest as independents can take 8,000 to 15,000 votes in their old pockets without winning, enough to change the result between the two main contenders. Defectors who join the BJP may bring personal followings but can also repel voters who still associate them with the previous Congress or AAP governments. The Congress or AAP high commands may try to reduce local anger in some seats, yet they cannot prevent a high-profile figure from simply walking to the BJP or any other party if the offer is attractive enough.

The 2022 record showed that defectors succeed mainly when the direction of the wave is already clear. In 2027, that direction is not yet settled, and the number of people changing sides is rising.

The test will come first in individual seats such as Chamkaur Sahib, where a single dropped MLA has already declared he will fight anyway, and then across the wider map once the full lists are out. Until then, the market remains open, and every party is both a buyer and a seller.

