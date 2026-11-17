After Josh actor Sharad Kapoor appealed for financial help in a viral video, his industry colleagues have stepped in to support him. After Sonu Sood, Rahul Roy met Sharad on Monday. The video is already viral on social media. In the video, a paparazzo is heard saying the audience are eager to watch the 90's heroes back on the screen. Responding to his wish, Sharad Kapoor said, "Inshallah."

According to a report by ABP Live, Salman Khan has assured Sharad of his support while Sonu has sent a team of doctors to arrange treatment for the actor's leg injury.

The Cine Workers' Body thanked both in their statement on X, signed by the president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta.

Thanking the superstars, AICWA wrote, "Today, he needs the industry's support, and Salman Khan ji and Sonu Sood ji have shown that real stars stand beside their own people in their time of need. On behalf of the entire film fraternity, we thank them from the bottom of our hearts."

"The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) warmly thanks Salman Khan for coming forward to support actor Sharad Kapoor with financial help in this difficult time. Such a gesture gives hope not only to Sharad Kapoor ji, but to every artist who fears being forgotten in his hard days.

"AICWA also extends its heartfelt gratitude to Sonu Sood for reaching out to Sharad Kapoor ji. Sonu Sood ji has reportedly met him to discuss a project that could bring him back to work, and has also arranged medical support for him. Work, with dignity, is exactly what Sharad Kapoor ji asked for," the statement read.

Sharad Kapoor claimed he had been bedridden for the past two to three years.

The actor also claimed that his family members only stay in touch with him through occasional phone calls. "I really need help financially, morally, and mentally. I'm a big fan of all my senior actors. I always look at them as heroes," he added.

Sharad Kapoor entered the film industry with the 1996 film Dastak and went on to feature in several projects over the years. His filmography includes titles such as Josh, Lakshya and Jai Ho. His portrayal of a negative character in Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai's Josh earned him a Filmfare Award nomination.