Salman Khan Extends 'Financial Help' To Sharad Kapoor After Viral Video, Cine Workers' Body Thanks Superstar

After Sonu Sood paid a visit at Josh actor Sharad Kapoor's home today after he made an appeal of financial and moral support from the senior colleagues of the industry, The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) thanked Sonu Sood for reaching out to Sharad during the hour of need.

According to ABP Live, Salman Khan has assured Sharad of his support while Sonu has sent a team of doctors to arrange treatment for the actor's leg injury.

The Cine Workers' Body thanked both in their statement on X, signed by the president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta.

Thanking the superstars, AICWA wrote, "Today, he needs the industry's support, and Salman Khan ji and Sonu Sood ji have shown that real stars stand beside their own people in their time of need. On behalf of the entire film fraternity, we thank them from the bottom of our hearts."

"The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) warmly thanks Salman Khan for coming forward to support actor Sharad Kapoor with financial help in this difficult time. Such a gesture gives hope not only to Sharad Kapoor ji, but to every artist who fears being forgotten in his hard days.

"AICWA also extends its heartfelt gratitude to Sonu Sood for reaching out to Sharad Kapoor ji. Sonu Sood ji has reportedly met him to discuss a project that could bring him back to work, and has also arranged medical support for him. Work, with dignity, is exactly what Sharad Kapoor ji asked for," the statement read.

Appealing to the fraternity to step up for help, AICWA wrote, "Every successful name in Indian cinema to follow this example and extend support whenever an artist or worker of this industry needs help. There are many others like Sharad Kapoorji who are fighting silently."

Assuring Sharad Kapoor, Cine Workers' Body wrote, "Sharad Kapoorji, you are not alone. The entire industry is with you. Everyone in Indian cinema is a part of one family. We must stand with each other, in good times and in bad. If we do not stand by our own, who will?"

Sharad Kapoor claimed he had been bedridden for the past two to three years.

The actor also claimed that his family members only stay in touch with him through occasional phone calls. "I really need help financially, morally, and mentally. I'm a big fan of all my senior actors. I always look at them as heroes," he added.

Sharad Kapoor entered the film industry with the 1996 film Dastak and went on to feature in several projects over the years. His filmography includes titles such as Josh, Lakshya and Jai Ho. His portrayal of a negative character in Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai's Josh earned him a Filmfare Award nomination.