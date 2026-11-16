Sonu Sood Meets Sharad Kapoor After <i>Josh</i> Actor Appeals For Financial Help In Viral Video

Sharad Kapoor recently made an emotional appeal to the film industry, seeking work and financial assistance amid ongoing health and money troubles. The actor, who revealed that he had been bedridden for the past two to three years, urged his senior colleagues to extend a helping hand as he tries to get back on his feet. His appeal has now reached Sonu Sood, who met Sharad in Mumbai on Monday.

In a video doing rounds online, Sonu was seen meeting and having a conversation with Sharad Kapoor. Both of them greeted the paps and were seen posing for the cameras. The side note read, "Appreciate Sonu Sood bhai for visiting Sharad Kapoor and standing by him. Humanity is all about showing up when someone needs support. Respect, Sonu bhai!"

In his request, Sharad had said, “I appeal to the film industry; please help me. Whatever financial crisis I have, I want to work and get out of it.”

The actor also claimed that his family members only stay in touch with him through occasional phone calls. “I really need help financially, morally, and mentally. I'm a big fan of all my senior actors. I always look at them as heroes,” he added.

Sharad's friend Hema Choudhary also spoke about the actor's health struggles, claiming that he had been battling several issues for close to two years. These reportedly include a brain-related ailment as well as a broken leg. She appealed to journalists and media outlets to give Sharad some privacy and avoid reaching out to him for comments.

Sharad Kapoor entered the film industry with the 1996 film Dastak and went on to feature in several projects over the years. His filmography includes titles such as Josh, Lakshya and Jai Ho. His portrayal of a negative character in Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai's Josh earned him a Filmfare Award nomination.

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