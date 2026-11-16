"I Couldn't Sleep": <i>Gondhal</i> Director Santosh Davakhar On Being Anxious After India's Oscar 2027 Selection

The 2025 Marathi film Gondhal has been chosen as India's official entry for the 99th Academy Awards. The film's director Santosh Davakhar talked about the film's journey and recalled the anxiety after the Oscar selection.

During an interview with Hindustan Times, Santosh revealed that although the Oscar selection was a moment of celebration for the team, it also brought a series of responsibilities. “After it was selected, continuous calls started coming in regarding technical requirements, submissions and congratulations. I experienced so much anxiety over the tight timeline that I couldn't sleep and had to consult my doctor,” the director recalled.

Santosh shared that he had a feeling that Gondhal would be chosen even before the announcement was made. “On November 16, two days before the announcement, I had already posted on Instagram that I would not release the film on OTT for six months because I had a strong feeling the film would be selected as India's official entry,” he said.

While the film's Oscar journey has been special for Santosh, he revealed learning a lot from the experience. “This is my first film, and I am learning through this whole experience,” he added.

Gondhal has already travelled to international audiences, with screenings held in London, Manchester and Los Angeles. Santosh told the outlet that the response in Los Angeles was particularly encouraging, especially during the interactions that followed the screenings. “Audiences in Los Angeles really loved the film during screenings and Q&A sessions. They asked detailed questions about the characters, why India chose this film over Bollywood titles and why specific character layers were written. We have a strong product and feel confident about its reception,” he shared.

Santosh also believes that films made in different Indian languages deserve an equal chance to represent the country on international platforms. Referring to Gondhal and Angh by Theja Rio as India's two films in the International Feature Film category this year, he said that he hopes one of them makes it to the winning stage.

Gondhal is a Marathi psychological thriller film written, directed, and produced by Santosh Devakhar, marking his feature directorial debut. Set in rural Maharashtra over the course of a single night, the story unfolds during a Gondhal, a traditional night-long devotional ritual performed for a newly married couple. The plot follows a young bride whose schemes turn the sacred ceremony into a night of betrayal and violence.

The film stars Ishita Deshmukh, Yogesh Sohoni, Kishor Kadam, Suresh Vishwakarma, Nishad Bhoir, Anuj Prabhu, and Vitthal Kale in prominent roles.

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