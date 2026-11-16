Samay Raina Gets Emotional Recalling His Lowest Phase During <i>India's Got Latent</i> Row

Comedian Samay Raina got emotional while bringing the second season of his popular show India's Got Latent to a close. During the finale, he looked back at the controversy that forced the show to go off air and recalled the uncertainty he faced about its future. The comedian revealed that he even turned to ChatGPT to ask whether he would ever be able to bring the show back.

Looking back at the period following the controversy surrounding India's Got Latent, Samay revealed that he was in Canada and struggling with depression two years ago. “Main likhta tha ChatGPT ko, ‘What do you think, will Samay Raina ever be able to bring his show back?' Aur woh likhta tha ‘It's not clear right now'," he said.

Samay admitted that he had never expected the show would achieve such widespread popularity, especially with mainstream Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan casually joining the panel. The comedian also thanked his friends for standing by him and offering support when he was going through a difficult time.

Rapper Raftaar was among the guests in the season's final episode.

What was the controversy?

The first season of India's Got Latent found itself at the centre of a major controversy after a remark by Ranveer Allahbadia about a contestant's parents triggered backlash. The incident led to multiple FIRs being registered against Samay Raina, Ranveer, Apoorva Mukhija and others associated with the episode. Following the uproar, Samay also removed all episodes of Season 1 from his YouTube channel.

Reflecting on his life before the controversy, Samay had previously spoken about his experiences in his stand-up comedy special Still Alive. The comedian said, "I sometimes wonder if I should've edited that video. I had such a great life going on till January 2025. Every YouTube video of mine had 5 to 6 crore views. Every reel, every podcast is talking about me. I'm in all their thumbnails. Every celebrity wants to meet me. All other comedians are jealous of me. They were struggling to make similar content. It was so much fun. I was king.”

Samay Raina rose to fame by co-winning Season 2 of the stand-up comedy contest Comicstaan in 2019 alongside Aakash Gupta.

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