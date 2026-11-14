<i>Koffee With Karan 9</i>: Samay Raina Confirms Appearance On Karan Johar's Show

Comedian Samay Raina is set to make an appearance on Karan Johar's popular celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan 9. The comedian recently confirmed that he would be joining the guest lineup for an upcoming episode by sharing a picture of the show's poster on his Instagram story.

While Samay did not accompany the post with a caption or any explanation, it came just days after Karan himself confirmed Samay's appearance as a guest on his celebrity chat show. He will be joined by comedian Tanmay Bhatt and filmmaker Farah Khan on the couch.

"I had one episode with Tanmay, Samay Raina and Farah Khan. I know i am going to have a blast because they will attack me more than I am capable of doing to them," Karan said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India.

Interestingly, Samay had already appeared on Koffee With Karan via a phone call during an earlier episode. As part of a fun segment, Varun Dhawan was challenged to call someone and get them to say, "Hi Karan, it's me." He chose to dial Samay, but the conversation took an unexpected turn when the comedian casually revealed, "At present, I am chilling with my girlfriend."

Karan Johar, who was listening in, reminded Samay that he was on Koffee With Karan. The filmmaker-host then playfully encouraged him to be more candid about his personal life, saying, "This is how you should be on Koffee With Karan. Come out and tell me the truth about your girlfriend."

The ninth season of Koffee With Karan has featured several popular celebrities, including Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. This season also marks the final instalment of Karan Johar's much-loved celebrity chat show.

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