Actor-Model Samreen Kaur Hits Back At Viral Reels Linking Her To Ashish Chanchlani, Warns Of Legal Action

Samreen Kaur has addressed the growing chatter around her old pictures and videos with YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, calling out social media users for using their past collaboration to create misleading stories. Recently engaged to Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh, Samreen clarified that she has had no contact with Ashish for the last four years and is unhappy with her name being dragged into conversations through recycled content.

The actor took to Instagram on Friday, November 13, after coming across several reels featuring old pictures and clips of her with the YouTuber. Setting the record straight, she said that the two had collaborated four years ago but had not spoken or worked together since. She also asked content creators to stop using their old pictures to generate views and fuel unnecessary speculation.

In her Instagram post, Samreen wrote, "The internet is truly a strange place, sometimes funny, sometimes disappointing. I woke up to random reel edits of my pictures with a YouTuber I collaborated with 4 years ago. Let me make this very clear: we haven't spoken in four years, nor have we created any content together since then. So, please stop recycling four-year-old pictures and clips to manufacture stories and generate views."

Samreen also addressed discussions around certain podcasts, clarifying that she was not the person being spoken about. She expressed disappointment over repeatedly finding her name linked to the conversations, despite having already cleared the air.

The actor further called out social media creators for sharing outdated photographs, editing clips in a misleading manner and taking content out of context. She described the practice as "irresponsible and deeply disrespectful" and warned that her team would take legal action against those using her name or pictures to attract clicks and views.

Urging people to verify information before sharing it, Samreen reminded social media users that such content can affect real people, their reputations and their families. She also pointed out that not everything needs to be turned into online content for engagement.

The clarification comes shortly after Samreen and Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh announced their engagement. The couple shared pictures from their special occasion on Instagram, making their relationship official with a heartfelt caption.

The announcement was accompanied by the words, "And of all the things life could have given us, I'm the happiest that it gave us each other. To a lifetime together. 11.11.2026."