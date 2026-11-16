"He Would Walk Out": Supriya Pathak Recalls Pankaj Kapur's One-Hour Wedding Deadline

Supriya Pathak has shared a rather interesting detail about her wedding to Pankaj Kapur. The actor revealed that Pankaj had given her a one-hour deadline to get married. The couple, who have been together for 38 years, apparently had a ticking clock at their wedding, with Pankaj threatening to walk out if the ceremony did not get over within the stipulated time.

Supriya recalled the incident during her appearance on Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show, where she joined the cast and director (Sooraj Barjatya) of her upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya.

The episode, hosted by Kapil Sharma, saw the guests revisit some personal memories after Kapil brought out photographs from their respective weddings. When a picture of Supriya and Pankaj appeared on screen, Kapil noticed Pankaj's expression and asked her what had made him look annoyed.

Sharing the story behind the photograph, Supriya said, “Pankaj Kapur and I have been married for 38 years. At our wedding, Pankaj had given a deadline. He said if the wedding didn't happen in one hour, he would walk out. He kept checking the time every few minutes to see if it was done or not.”

Supriya and Pankaj got married in 1988. Pankaj was previously married to Neelima Azmi, with whom he has a son, actor Shahid Kapoor. Supriya and Pankaj have two children together, daughter Sanah Kapur and son Ruhaan Kapur.

Supriya was not the only guest sharing wedding memories on the show. Ayushmann Khurrana also spoke about his marriage to filmmaker Tahira Kashyap and took a trip down memory lane to recall how their relationship began.

Reacting to a wedding photograph showing him kissing Tahira on the forehead, Ayushmann revealed that they had been married for 17 years. He said, “I have been married for 17 years. I was close to the same age as Soorajji when he got married; I was 24. Tahira and I were in the same tuition, physics first, then chemistry, and later biology. I was 17 when we started dating. During my wedding, I had refused to ride a horse or wear a sehra, but Soorajji made me do all of it in this film.”

Ayushmann and Tahira got married in 2008. They have two children, son Virajveer, born in 2012, and daughter Varushka, born in 2014.

The episode also featured Sharvari Wagh, Seema Pahwa, Swanand Kirkire, Saumya Tandon, Geeta Sharma and Surbhi Tiwari, who joined director Sooraj Barjatya to promote Yeh Prem Mol Liya.