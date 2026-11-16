<i>Ramayana</i> Box Office Collection Day 11: Film Crosses Rs 1,300 Crore Mark Globally, Beats <i>Dhurandhar 2's</i> Earnings

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, has registered exceptional growth in its second weekend in comparison with its first weekend performance at the box office. After crossing the Rs 1,000 crore mark globally on day 8, Ramayana has earned Rs 909 crore (gross) and Rs 760.60 crore (net) in India.

Breaking Down The Numbers

On day 11, Ramayana earned a net of Rs 75 crore across 23,573 shows as per Sacnilk.

The film collected Rs 40.00 crore on Day 11, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 475.50 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 1,384.50 crore.

On day 11, the Hindi contribution was Rs 55 crore from 18,536 shows to the total.

It was followed by Rs 5.75 crore from 919 shows in Kannada, Rs 5 crore from 1,146 shows shows in Tamil, Rs 4.75 crore in Telugu and Rs 5 crore in Malayalam.

Ramayana opened its box office collection with Rs 64.85 crore in India, followed by Rs 48.05 crore on Friday.

On Saturday it minted a net of Rs 69.80 crore in India. On Sunday, the film registered a drop and earned Rs 56.15 crore across 21,770 shows.

Compared with Dhurandhar 2's 11th day collections, Ramayana surpassed the worldwide gross.

On day 11, the film collected Rs 18.00 crore on Day 11, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 341.00 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 1,354.92 crore.

Taran Adarsh's Post

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh cited the exceptional growth of the film on its second weekend, specially in its Hindi collection.

"500 DONE - 600 *TODAY*... #Ramayana [#Hindi version] has roared past the ₹ 500 cr milestone on its second Saturday [Day 10]... And going by the current trends, it's all set to storm past the ₹ 600 cr mark TODAY [Sunday; Day 11].

"#Ramayana witnessed REMARKABLE GROWTH on its second Saturday... A significant jump in business was always on the cards, given the exceptional word of mouth... But here's the MOST INTERESTING part.

"#Ramayana has performed much better on its *second* Saturday compared to its *first* Saturday [₹ 53 cr]... And the second Sunday [today; Day 11] is also expected to post a bigger number than the first Sunday," he wrote.

Ramayana Becomes Third-Fastest Indian Film to Reach the Landmark

Ramayana entered the coveted list of Indian films which had earned Rs 1,000 crore at the box office. The list includes names like Dangal (2016),

Dhurandhar 2 (2026), Baahubali 2 (2017), Pushpa 2 (2024), Dhurandhar (2025), RRR (2022), KGF Chapter 2, Jawan (2023), Pathaan (2023) and Kalki 2898 AD (2024).

In terms of speed, Ramayana has achieved the feat in 8 days, while Baahubali 2 took approximately 10 to 11 days. The latest achievement also makes Ramayana Ranbir Kapoor's first film to enter the club, having already surpassed the lifetime worldwide collection of Animal.

However, Dhurandhar 2 and Pushpa 2 earned Rs 1,000 crore globally within seven days of release.

About The Film

Mounted on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore, Ramayana is touted to be the most ambitious film Indian cinema has ever seen. The film was widely promoted across the globe. On October 27, the makers held a special screening in Los Angeles.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film boasts a stellar cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta and others.