After Years Of Being Bedridden, Actor Sharad Kapoor Urges Film Industry To Support Him

Sharad Kapoor has made an emotional appeal to his senior colleagues in the film industry, seeking work and financial assistance. In a video shared on Instagram, the actor spoke about the difficulties he has been facing and said he could use some support from those he has worked alongside over the years. His appeal comes a day after news of his four pet dogs being moved to an animal welfare centre went viral.

“When somebody blames you for nothing, you obviously feel pained by it. I went into depression. I didn't feel like working or meeting anybody,” Sharad said in the video, referring to the sexual harassment case registered against him by the Mumbai Police in 2024, following allegations that he had groped a 32-year-old actor and producer.

“But now, I've decided. I appeal to the film industry; please help me. Whatever financial crisis I have, I want to work and get out of it," he added.

The actor also revealed that he has been bedridden for the past two to three years. Speaking about his support system, Sharad claimed that members of his family only check in on him over occasional phone calls. “I really need help financially, morally, and mentally. I'm a big fan of all my senior actors. I always look at them as heroes," he said.

Sharad's friend Hema Choudhary, who runs the Mumbai-based Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust, also shared an update on the actor's health. She claimed that he had been struggling with physical and mental health issues, including a brain-related condition and a broken leg, for nearly two years.

Hema also requested the media to refrain from contacting him, explaining that repeated questions could cause further distress to someone already going through a difficult time.

She further assured people that Sharad would soon receive considerable support from members of the film fraternity and said she would share more details in the coming days. Hema also urged people to extend their support to the actor during this difficult phase.

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