Shruti Haasan Recalls How Kamal Haasan Defended Her Decision To Join Films

Shruti Haasan has a rather interesting answer to people who question her decision to join the film industry, and it comes from a conversation her father, Kamal Haasan, once had.

The veteran actor was asked how he could allow his daughter to enter films, considering the uncertainties of the profession. Kamal Haasan's response? He compared it to allowing a daughter to marry into an unknown family through an arranged marriage, pointing out that the film industry was already his family's world.

Shruti recently revisited the anecdote while chatting with her paternal cousin and actor Suhasini Maniratnam. In an interview with Galatta, the two actors took up a fun question-and-answer session, with Suhasini asking Shruti to come up with savage replies to some commonly asked questions.

One of the questions was about why Shruti chose acting instead of pursuing a different career. Explaining her decision, the actor said, “I wanted to do it; I did it. That's all. As you know, there's you (Suhasini), me, Rekha ma'am; there are very few of us who are daughters of cinema. I remember someone asking Appa (father), how did you allow Shruti to enter the film industry? So he said, how do you let your daughter be married into an unknown family in an arranged marriage? This is our family. My daughter will be very happy here. So, that to me, always stayed in my mind. How Appa elevates this world of cinema.”

Interestingly, Shruti also had a cheeky response ready when Suhasini brought up the question of marriage. When asked when she planned to get married, she turned the question around and asked her cousin when she was divorcing filmmaker Mani Ratnam.

On the work front, Shruti was last seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's 2025 film Coolie. She also featured in the special number Hellallallo in Buchi Babu Sana's Peddi, which stars Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor.

The actor has two projects lined up, including Train in Tamil and Aakasamlo Oka Tara in Telugu.

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