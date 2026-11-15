Guru Randhawa Opens Up About 'Dark Nights' Of 2012, Says He Didn't Even Have A Good Phone To Record Videos

Guru Randhawa is looking back at a time when making music videos was a challenge, recording equipment was hard to come by and success was still a distant dream. Ahead of his upcoming Delhi concert, the singer shared a glimpse of his early journey, remembering the friends who helped him create music when he was still trying to find his feet in the industry.

Guru took to social media to share some old videos of himself singing and revisited his struggles from 2012. The singer spoke about how he and his friends would find ways to record videos despite not having the right equipment. He also remembered how one of his friends had to borrow a camera just so they could shoot after sunset.

“People see the success today, but they don't see the dark nights of 2012. Back then, we didn't even own a phone good enough to record a Facebook video. I still get emotional thinking about @gschandhok paji borrowing a camera from a friend just so we could shoot after sunset, and Parmeet sitting beside me, pouring his heart into the keyboard,” he wrote.

While the singer has established himself as a popular name in the music industry today, his latest post was also about the people who were part of his journey long before the fame came along. Guru remembered the support he received from his friends during a time when he had very little to offer in return.

He also spoke about leaving his village with a clear goal of building a better life for his family. For him, the journey was about staying committed to that promise, no matter how difficult things got.

"When I left my pind, I carried just one promise, to work until I could give my family a life they could be proud of. Every step since has been built on that promise, and on the shoulders of brothers who stood by me when I had nothing to offer in return.”

Talking about the preparations of his upcoming Delhi concert, the singer said, “Every soundcheck and late-night practice for the December concert is for the people who raised me and believed in that boy from the pind. Waheguru mehar kare. Everything I am today belongs to you guys,” he added.

Guru Randhawa is set to perform at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on December 12.

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