'Overwhelmed By The Love': Kunal Kapoor Reacts To Thailand's Response To His <i>Ramayana</i> Role

Actor Kunal Kapoor has been receiving an enthusiastic response from fans in Thailand following his appearance as Lord Indra in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. While his role in the mythological epic is a cameo, it has caught the attention of audiences from Southeast Asia. The actor said he was overwhelmed by the response and thanked fans for their affection.

In a post shared on X, Kunal wrote, "Indra. Phra In. Batara Indra. Thagyamin. Preah En. Taishakuten. One king of the heavens, known by different names across many lands. It's incredible how much we have in common. I've been overwhelmed by the love pouring in for Lord Indra from India, from Thailand and across Southeast Asia, and from so many corners of the world I never expected to hear from."

Kunal said he has always believed that good stories have the power to bring people together and that different cultures share more similarities than they realise. He added that it meant a lot to see a timeless epic like Ramayana receive so much love from audiences across the world.

"To all the wonderful artists who have created such beautiful art, and continue to do so, thank you so much. I'm sorry I don't know each of your handles, but I've seen your work and it means a lot," he concluded.

Kunal makes a cameo as Devraj Indra in Ramayana: Part 1. His character appears in two important battle sequences, including one in which he confronts Ravana. He is also seen requesting Lord Vishnu to assume a new avatar to put an end to Ravana's reign of terror. The demon king has become increasingly powerful after being granted a boon by Lord Brahma.

Ramayana also features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The first part hit the theatres on November 5 and has crossed Rs 1200 crore worldwide in 10 days. The second part will release in 2028.

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