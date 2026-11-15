'Give Me And My Daughter Space': Moushumi Chatterjee's First Statement After Husband's Death

Moushumi Chatterjee's husband, Jayanta Mukherjee, died on November 12 following age-related ailments at his Mumbai residence. BN Tiwari, president of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), confirmed Jayanta's death to IANS. He revealed that the producer had been dealing with health complications for some time.

Following his demise, the veteran actor issued her first statement on X and asked people to give her and her daughter time and space to come to terms with the loss. She also expressed gratitude to everyone for their prayers and support.

Moushumi wrote, "My Husband Jayanta As All Fondly Remember Him As Babu Has Left Us For Heavenly Abode. Request All To Give Me And My Daughter Time And Space To Get through This Difficult Period. Truly Grateful For Yours Prayers And Support For The Same."

Jayanta Mukherjee's prayer meet will be held today, November 15. His daughter Megha announced the details through a statement, which read, “With profound grief, we announce the sad news of the death of my father, Shri Jayanta Hemant Mukherjee, on the 12th of November 2026. A prayer meet will be held on 15th November 2026, Sunday, at Shri Khatwari Darbar, 366 Shree Khatwari Darbar Marg, Linking Road, Khar West, Mumbai 400052. Timing: 5:30-7:30 pm.”

Who Was Jayanta Mukherjee?

Lovingly known as Babu, Jayanta Mukherjee was the son of renowned singer and composer Hemant Kumar. He was married to Moushumi Chatterjee, with whom he shared over five decades of marriage and two daughters, Megha and the late Payal.

Following in his father's footsteps, Jayanta entered the entertainment industry and established himself as a movie and television producer. He was associated with films such as Mazaaq and Do Ladke Dono Kadke, as well as the television show Talaash. The producer also made brief early acting appearances in movies such as Ferry, Bees Saal Pehle and Kuchhe Dhaage.

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