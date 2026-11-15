'Didn't Notice Her': Dhanush On Being Called 'Arrogant'' After Stylist Fixed His Creased Pants

Dhanush has addressed the online criticism he faced after a video of his stylist adjusting his creased trousers during a public appearance went viral. The actor, who was promoting Tere Ishk Mein at the time, was criticised for not acknowledging her gesture, with some social media users calling him arrogant.

Speaking at the pre-release event of his upcoming film OM, Dhanush looked back at the incident and even joked about his stylist taking it easy at work. The actor spotted his stylist, Kavya Sriram, in the audience and thanked her for her dedication. Recalling the incident from December last year, he explained that he had no idea she was fixing his trousers while he was busy with his work.

“Kavya, my stylist, thank you for your hard work. She has blind devotion to her work. When I was promoting Tere Ishk Mein, my pants were creased. Without caring that we were in public, she corrected them. I didn't notice her doing it and went about my business. Later, I got called arrogant for it. Maybe, sometimes, you can reduce your workload a little,” he said with a laugh.

The video had earlier sparked a discussion online, with some questioning why Dhanush needed an assistant to adjust his outfit. Others came to his defence, pointing out that Kavya was simply doing her job as his stylist.

The actor also spoke about dealing with online negativity, particularly the criticism and comments that come his way during fan wars. When the host asked whether such discussions affect him, Dhanush admitted that he does pay attention to them, even if he tries not to let them take over his life.

“If I say no, it would be a lie. It definitely affects me. But I focus on my work; I don't know anything else. People will always comment, and if that's the trend, I will get used to it,” Dhanush said.

Calling himself an underdog, Dhanush said, “There is this concept called the underdog. All my life, I've been an underdog. It's a different kind of kick when an underdog becomes successful despite it all. My fans are like a flaming torch; they can withstand the wind. So, I will keep working silently.”

About Dhanush's upcoming film OM

Written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, OM is produced by Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios. The film features Dhanush alongside Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah and Indrans.The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on November 20.

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