Anil Ravipudi Confirms First Film With Jr NTR, Says Team Is "ROFL-ing Very Soon"

Jr NTR is getting ready to explore a different genre, and this time, he is teaming up with a director known for his comedy entertainers. If you have not guessed already, the actor will collaborate with Anil Ravipudi. The filmmaker confirmed that the project is expected to go on floors soon. Jr NTR has also hinted at the kind of entertainment the new combination has in store for audiences.

The actor shared a photograph with Anil Ravipudi on social media, announcing their upcoming project. Giving fans a hint about its tone, Jr NTR wrote, “This one's going to be a laugh riot…”

Anil Ravipudi also shared a picture featuring himself, Jr NTR and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. Welcoming the collaboration, he wrote, “Our combination has been long overdue Jr NTR sir… Full-on entertainer coming up! Rolling very soon… No, no, ROFL-ing very soon.”

The makers are yet to reveal the film's title, storyline or other details. The project will also bring together two names who have largely explored different styles of filmmaking so far. Anil Ravipudi, who directed Venkatesh Daggubati's Bhagavanth Kesari, is known for his comedy-driven commercial films.

The filmmaker is currently gearing up for the release of January 12 Vidudala, starring Venkatesh Daggubati and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on January 12, 2027, during the Sankranti festive season.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR is busy with Dragon, directed by Prashanth Neel. Earlier, in a chat with Galatta Plus, the filmmaker shared that Jr NTR lost 15 kgs to prepare for his role. "I told him that if you became thinner for the role of the assassin, it would help," Prashanth Neel said.

"He didn't shoot for the next four months, and he lost about 15 kgs at one point of time. I asked him to stop many times in between because he started looking frail and became paler but he didn't stop," he added.

ALSO READ | Will Dhurandhar Composer Shashwat Sachdev Score Music For Jr NTR's Dragon?