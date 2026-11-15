Advertisement

Actor Nandish Sandhu Marries Kavita Banerjee In Traditional Bengali Wedding, See Pics

Nandish and Kavita's wedding comes more than a year after their roka ceremony in September 2025

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Actor Nandish Sandhu Marries Kavita Banerjee In Traditional Bengali Wedding, See Pics
Nandish Sandhu gets married. (Photo: Instagram)

Actor Nandish Singh Sandhu has entered a new chapter in his personal life. He married actor Kavita Banerjee in Kolkata on Saturday, November 14, in a traditional Bengali ceremony attended by their family and friends.

The wedding was part of a two-day celebration. The festivities started on November 13 with an engagement ceremony and sangeet, followed by haldi rituals. 

Pictures and videos from the various functions have since surfaced on social media, shared by people close to the couple. While Nandish and Kavita have not posted a wedding album themselves, they have been sharing some of the pictures through their Instagram stories.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV
Latest and Breaking News on NDTV
Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Nandish and Kavita's wedding comes more than a year after their roka ceremony in September 2025. 

Nandish was earlier married to television actor Rashami Desai. Their relationship began when they worked together on Uttaran. The two played co-stars in the show and eventually started dating.

They got married in Rajasthan's Dholpur on February 12, 2012. However, their relationship came to an end a few years later. The actors announced their separation in 2014, and their divorce was finalised in 2016.

Got a follow‑up question on this article? Go on

How may i help you today
Show full article

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Nandish Sandhu, Kavita Banerjee, Nandish Sandhu Gets Married
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com