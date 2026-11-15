Actor Nandish Sandhu Marries Kavita Banerjee In Traditional Bengali Wedding, See Pics

Actor Nandish Singh Sandhu has entered a new chapter in his personal life. He married actor Kavita Banerjee in Kolkata on Saturday, November 14, in a traditional Bengali ceremony attended by their family and friends.

The wedding was part of a two-day celebration. The festivities started on November 13 with an engagement ceremony and sangeet, followed by haldi rituals.

Pictures and videos from the various functions have since surfaced on social media, shared by people close to the couple. While Nandish and Kavita have not posted a wedding album themselves, they have been sharing some of the pictures through their Instagram stories.

Nandish and Kavita's wedding comes more than a year after their roka ceremony in September 2025.

Nandish was earlier married to television actor Rashami Desai. Their relationship began when they worked together on Uttaran. The two played co-stars in the show and eventually started dating.

They got married in Rajasthan's Dholpur on February 12, 2012. However, their relationship came to an end a few years later. The actors announced their separation in 2014, and their divorce was finalised in 2016.