Nandish Sandhu's Big Comment On Divorce From Rashami Desai: 'People Thought I Was Physically Abusive And A Casanova'

Nandish Sandhu and Rashami Desai pictured together. (courtesy: fanpageedits)

TV actors Nandish Sandhu and Rashami Desai married in 2012 and got divorced three years later in 2015. In a recent conversation with Siddharth Kannan, the actor spoke about his wedding to Rashami and revealed if they are still in contact. Opening up about what went wrong in their relationship, Nandish said, "I think it was a wise decision on both our parts that we mutually decided to go our separate ways. Things were not working out in terms of our thought processes. Our thoughts, our vision, our temperament was not the same, so I think we just hurried into it. We were young then, not very wise."

He added, "Compatibility came into the picture when we started living together after getting married, and we realised we were not compatible. When the separation happened, I felt everybody was pointing fingers at me. Everyone was looking at me like a culprit. There were things being said in the media about me, that I was physically abusive, I was a Casanova. I started feeling cornered. And it took a toll on my professional decisions too."

Nandish also shared that his ex-wife Rashami Desai never defended him, leading to strained relations. He stated, "We are not friends because I felt a little hurt about certain things that she said in interviews, and I thought that when I am maintaining dignity, then there is no point talking about this. I have never said anything bad about it."

For the unversed, Nandish Sandhu and Rashami Desai fell in love on the sets of their show Uttaran.