<i>Uttaran Actor</i> Rashami Desai On Casting Couch Experience At 16: "My Mother Had Slapped Him"

TV actress Rashami Desai opened up about her traumatic casting couch experience in a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble. Rashami recalled she was only 16 back then and the alleged perpetrator tried to make her "unconscious." Later, when her mother came to know about it, she "slapped" the offender, recalled the Uttaran actress. Talking about her harrowing experience, Rashami said, "Unfortunately I have been subjected to the same and I have spoken about it before. I remember I was called for an audition and when I went there, there was no one else except him. I was just 16 back then and he tried to get me unconscious. I was uncomfortable and somehow managed to come out from there and later, after a few hours, I told everything to my mother."

On how her mother's intervention saved her, Rashami said, "I remember the next day, I went to meet him with my mother and my mother had slapped him to teach a lesson. Casting couch is a real thing but then, every industry is about good and bad people. I am fortunate to have later worked with some fabulous people with whom I have had a good working experience. God has been kind."

Rashami Desai is known for serials like Uttaran (2019-2014) and Dil Se Dil Tak (2017-2018). She has also participated in reality shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6, Nach Baliye 7, Bigg Boss 13, Bigg Boss 15, The Khatra Khatra Show and Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull. She was also a part of Ravi Kishan's National Award winning Bhojpuri film - Kab Hoi Gawna Hamar (2003).