Rashami Desai Recalls Her Strained Relationship With Siddharth Shukla: "Didn't Talk To Each Other For 9 Months"

Rashami Desai, best known for her role in the TV serial Uttaran, recently opened up about her strained relationship with Dil Se Dil Tak co-star Siddharth Shukla. Not only on professional front, Rashami had a personal history with the actor as well. Rashami recalled her days on Bigg Boss with Siddharth Shukla on Bharti Singh's podcast.

"I have worked with Siddharth and have had a very different experience. People have seen us in a very different light on Bigg Boss, we used to fight because I have a history with Sidharth Shukla. It had just gotten very bitter, in the 1.5 to 2 years that we worked together, there had been so many differences that we would not speak to each other.

"We didn't talk to each other for 9 months, our differences were so strong, that we could not see each other's faces. But when we worked, both of us were very professional," said the actress.

Rashami Desai also shared Siddharth was not a bad person as she didn't have a good equation with him.

"Professionally we have had our issues, personally also we had a history that I didn't speak about back then and neither will I talk about it now. I respect that, and now that he isn't around, it also doesn't make sense. Just because we didn't get along does not mean he was a bad person, there was a phase in my life where I couldn't do anything," said Rashami Desai.

Rashami Desai also shared her issues with Siddharth were also influenced by the emotional turmoils she was facing in personal life.

"Sidharth was a wonderful and very knowledgeable co-actor I have worked with. He had a good heart too. Unfortunately, 2018 was not a very good phase that I had gone through. I saw a lot of ups and downs and he knew about it. So when on Bigg Boss we had a family week and he came to give me water, only he knew what I was going through. We would communicate through our eyes, it was a very unsaid equation between us which I also respected him.

"My niece used to love him and would always go to meet him first on the set, he would also play with her. He used to love kids. Even though there were differences between us, I wouldn't stop them from interacting," she added.

Rashami Desai is also a regular in reality shows. She has appeared on shows like Nach Baliye 7, Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Bigg Boss 13, Naagin 4,Ladies vs Gentlemen. Siddharth Shukla died at 40 after suffering a heart attack.