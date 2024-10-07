As Shehnaaz Gill Admits She Was "Extremely Possessive" Of Sidharth Shukla, Experts On Why Being Possessive Can Hamper A Relationship

Actress Shehnaaz Gill has often captivated the audience with her bubbly, unfiltered persona. The Bigg Boss 13 star previously gained a huge fan base for her rapport with late actor Sidharth Shukla. While their connection was undeniable, the couple never publicly confirmed their relationship. It has been multiple years since Sidharth's demise and now, Shehnaaz has finally opened up about her relationship with him. In an interview with Farah Khan, Shehnaaz discussed her possessive nature as a partner. She said, “I don't care about looks,” but acknowledged her jealously, saying “I'm extremely possessive". Discussing her feelings for Sidharth, she said, “I was possessive because he was handsome. If someone is so good-looking, it's natural to feel insecure and possessive.” However, a possessive and jealous partner can have a negative impact on a relationship. Here are some of the ways these traits can affect a person and the relationship, as per experts.

How Possesiveness In A Relationship Can Be A Bad Thing

Erosion Of Trust

Possessiveness and jealousy, when left unchecked, can build trust issues in a relationship. Trust is the bedrock of any healthy partnership, and jealousy and possessiveness can weaken that bond. Lack of trust can lead to multiple arguments and a vicious cycle of suspicion and resentment can lead to damage of the foundation of the relationship.

Low Self Esteem

As per Psychology Today, possessiveness and jealousy can lead to low self-esteem. The person who feels possessive may begin to doubt their worth, attractiveness or significance in the relationship. For instance, a jealous or possessive partner may have a feeling of being unloved or rejected.

Fear Of Rejection

A partner who is possessive in a relationship always has a feeling of unworthiness. This leads to a fear of rejection, which makes them think that they are not worthy of the love and the belief that their partner might leave them. The fear of rejection can damage the relationship and cause deep-rooted resentment between partners.

Emotional Stress

As per the research by Faster Capital, the person who experiences possessiveness often bears a serious emotional burden. The constant fear and insecurity associated with jealousy can lead to stress, anxiety and even panic attacks. This not only affects the individual's health but also the relationship.

Isolation

In some cases, jealousy and possessiveness can lead to isolation. The person who is the target of these traits may withdraw from social gatherings or meet-ups to avoid conflict with their partner. The isolation can affect both their physical and mental well-being.

While slight jealously is human nature, extreme possessiveness can not only destroy the relationship but can also can impact one's emotional being.

