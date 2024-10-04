Advertisement

Shehnaaz Gill In A Red Gown And Black Gloves Is "Stealing Hearts" Wherever She Goes

Shehnaaz Gill's red gown with black gloves is a classic fashion pairing that is bound to make a statement

Shehnaaz Gill In A Red Gown Is "Stealing Hearts" Wherever She Goes

Shehnaaz Gill's fashion game is quite simple yet stunning. From her red carpet style to her stunning off-duty fashion, the actress has often made a case for chic style diaries. For a recent photoshoot, she channelled her siren energy in a dramatic red gown by Nicolas Jebran. The strapless number featured a plunging neckline and structured cups. Bold for sure, but Shehnaaz carried the OOTD with sheer elegance. Gathered design around the shoulders added an extra edge Cinched at the waist, the gown offered a stunning fit. Shehnaaz teamed the bright red silhouette with velvety black opera gloves. Her pearl choker For makeup, she resorted to a matte base, coupled with blush-contoured cheeks, nude lips and wispy lashes.

Before that, Shehnaaz Gill looked like a vision in white as she slipped into a chic mini dress. The actress played muse to ace designer Nicolas Jebran yet again. The ensemble came with zero straps and cascaded in length, ending a few inches above her knees. Ruched details dominated the silhouette through and through, adding an extra dose of edge. Delivering a pop of contrast was the voluminous red silk cape draped casually over her shoulders. Shehnaaz accessorised her look with a stone-encrusted choker, chunky stacked bangles and statement rings. 

Shehnaaz Gill looks the best in dresses, even if it is wrapped in a monochrome hue. On another page of her style diaries, Shehnaaz put on a strappy green midi dress by ITRH fashion house. A sweetheart neckline and form-fitting bodice offered a chic spin. Shimmery details contributed to a subtle glitzy effect. 

