Why This Influencer Climbed A Poland Mountain "Half-Naked" In Freezing Temperatures

Nitibha Kaul, who first came into the spotlight as a commoner contestant on Bigg Boss 10, recently shared a video that is now going viral on social media.

At 32, the lifestyle and beauty content creator took on one of her most physically and mentally challenging adventures yet, climbing Mt Snezka in Poland wearing nothing but shorts and a sports bra.

No, it wasn't a social media stunt or a dare gone too far. It was part of a planned expedition rooted in 'breathwork and cold exposure'.

With 400 Strangers

The activity that Nitibha was a part of was a Wim Hof Method Expedition in Poland, which brought together 400 people from across the globe. Wim Hof, nicknamed 'The Iceman,' is a Dutch extreme athlete renowned for his remarkable resistance to freezing temperatures.

The challenge wasn't just to brave the cold, it was to train the body and mind through the Wim Hof Method, which is based on three pillars, according to her: breathing exercises, commitment, and controlled exposure to cold.

Climbing the freezing slopes of Mt Snezka half-naked was a 'planned activity' that Nitibha took part in.

In her video, Nitibha describes the climb as "the most extreme thing I've ever done". And from the visuals, it's easy to see why. Snow-covered paths, snow falls, sub-zero temperatures, and no winter gear in sight.

She shared that not a single person in the group fell sick or gave up.

"The cold didn't weaken us, it made us stronger, mentally and physically," she said, reflecting on the experience.

Breathwork

This wasn't just about testing pain tolerance or seeking a thrill. The Wim Hof Method has gained a following for its claims around boosting immunity, managing stress, and increasing mental resilience, all through controlled breathing and cold training.

Nitibha summed it up by saying, "When we set the right intention, breathe deeply, and commit with an 'I CAN & I WILL' mindset, the impossible becomes possible. Even scaling a mountain, half-naked."