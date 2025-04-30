Shehnaaz Gill Keeps It Casual In White Top And Jeans For Luxury Shopping Spree

Shehnaaz Gill is a fashionista on the rise. From her soft-girl era to her bold aesthetic, her fashion game has always been on point. The actress recently bought a luxurious car and shared pictures of her new ride on Instagram.

The images featured Shehnaaz wearing a plain white, short-sleeved T-shirt with blue jeans. The top had a simple, classic design with a rounded neckline, while the medium-wash blue jeans were high-waisted and super-chic. The classic five-pocket style bottom was slightly loose and comfortable, giving the entire look an effortlessly casual spin.

Shehnaaz paired her outfit with chunky white sneakers and accessorised with small earrings and a single ring. Her centre-parted wavy hair and natural makeup look perfectly sealed the deal.

This is not the first time Shehnaaz took the casual route. She likes keeping things simple yet elegant as seen in many of her social media posts.

Shehnaaz Gill stunned in a stylish ethnic outfit. The diva wore a basic maroon-sleeveless kurta featuring a sweetheart neckline with a matching salwar from the shelves of Humera Madhiya worth only Rs 6,000. This affordable piece is an ideal pick for minimal fashion, and one can easily ace it for the wedding season.

She accessorised her outfit with a beautiful golden bracelet and a gold necklace. For makeup, the star went for her signature minimal makeup look with nude eyelids and nude lips. She completed her look by leaving her straight hair all open, cascading down her shoulders.

And how can we forget about Shenaaz Gill in her black swimsuit? The actress wore the swimsuit on her outing at Bondi Beach in Australia. The body-hugging silhouette hugged her curves in all the right places, and the plunging neckline elevated the risque factor. Shenaaz teamed the beachwear with partially unbuttoned distressed denim shorts.

We can count on Shehnaaz Gill for some stylish and top-notch fashion looks.