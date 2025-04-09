Shehnaaz Gill Picks An All-White Co-ord Set For A Summer Day Out

Shehnaaz Gill is a big-time fashionista. From her airport looks to red carpet style, the star never fails to make a style case with her stunning statement.

Recently, Shehnaaz was spotted in the city post her shoot, but what grabbed our attention was her uber-cool comfy look that left us impressed. For the night, Shehnaaz opted for an all-white co-ord set. Her outfit came with a white bralette top, which she paired with matching straight pants. She further accessorised her look with black platform heels.

For her makeup, she went with a subtle base, nude eyes, mascara on the lashes, blushed cheeks and nude lips. Shehnaaz completed her look by neatly tying them into a sophisticated sleek bun, looking beautiful as ever.