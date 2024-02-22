Inside Ankita Lokhande And Rashami Desai's 'Forever Dosti'

Ankita shared this image. (courtesy: AnkitaLokhande)

Ankita Lokhande's recent Instagram post is giving us major friendship goals. The actress recently shared a photo album capturing some fun moments with her BFF Rashami Desai. In the pictures, both stars look incredibly happy as they hug, plant kisses on the cheeks, and strike poses for mirror selfies. Rashami looks adorable in a black and white striped tee, neon skirt, and bucket hat, while Ankita exudes chic vibes in a burnt mustard half-jacket and skirt co-ord set. Their million-dollar smiles truly light up each frame. In the caption, Ankita expressed, “Rashuuuuuuuui Hamari dosti forever [Our friendship is forever],” accompanied by red hearts.

While replying to Ankita Lokhande's post, Rashami Desai wrote, “Pavitra rishta dil se dil tak [ sacred relationship, heart to heart] muhhaaaaa,” a play on the names of their popular serials. Ankita was a part of the daily soap Pavitra Rishta, which aired from 2009 to 2014. The show also featured the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was Ankita's ex-boyfriend. On the other hand, Dil Se Dil Tak featured Rashami Desai, alongside Siddharth Shukla, who died in 2021 due to a heart attack. Siddharth Shukla was also the winner of the reality show Bigg Boss 13.

Ankita Lokhande last appeared in the reality show Bigg Boss 17, alongside her husband Vicky Jain. During the family week, Vicky's mother, Ranjana Jain, entered the Bigg Boss house and expressed displeasure towards Ankita's actions. At the time, Rashami Desai spoke out in Ankita's support. On Instagram Stories, Rashami wrote, “[Ankita Lokhande] Stay the way you are. I love you for being you. You have been through many changes and it's not only for u. The contribution of your love and the person you love is equally important. You have earned everything with ur hard hardship and became #ankitalokhande virast main mila fearless attitude ne tujhe banaya hai.”

“And I really love you so much. You never needed this. But with a lot of love, you have accepted and hope the family will surly understand the show will get over and it's not about Ankita. It's about both of them. They are mature enough to handle. And I know aunty aap ko shayad bura lage. Par vo dono mere dost Hai. They are part of #BigBoss and contestants. Aap Bahar aake bigboss na khele plz. Zindagi abhi baaki hai mere dost,” Rashami Desai added.

Here is the screenshot of Rashami Desai's Instagram Stories shared by a fan page:

So #RashamiDesai came in support of #AnkitaLokhande & called out Aunty ji openly..!!

She rightly said - Aap bahar BiggBoss mat khelo unke saath ????????



Rashami & Ankita are friends from last 17 years & have seen each other's struggle & success together ❤️#BiggBoss17 • #BB17pic.twitter.com/Sl8i4wXID6 — ❝????????????????????????❞ - inactive ???? (@ardently_elite) January 10, 2024

In addition to her work in TV serials, Ankita Lokhande has also appeared in Bollywood films such as Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Baaghi 3.